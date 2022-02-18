Doosan launches next gen mini-excavators

Doosan Infracore Europe has unveiled its new DX50Z-7 5.4 tonne and DX55R-7 5.7 tonne Stage V compliant models, the first of the company’s next generation mini-excavator range with a shared global styling.

The zero tail swing and reduced radius design of the DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7, respectively, make them ideal for work in confined spaces on construction, landscaping and utility projects. Both are powered by the Doosan D18 Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 36.4 kW (48.8 HP) of power at 2200 RPM. As a result, the DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7 offer the highest power and torque in their class and cover a wide range of applications including heavy duty work.

A novel platform design featuring new upper structures has increased durability/robustness and this is complemented in both new mini-excavators by a larger working range than other equivalent machines on the market, coupled with higher lifting capacities and digging forces.

These machines also offer a high auxiliary flow of 80 l/min to enhance work with attachments. Newly designed cast counterweights ensure excellent machine balance and stability when working. An additional 200 kg bolt-mounted counterweight option is available for the DX55R-7.

As well as offering the best performance, versatility, durability and ease of maintenance in the 5-6 tonne range, the DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7 mini-excavators feature a new larger, roomier cab, providing excellent operator comfort and controllability.

New high comfort cab

The new DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7 mini-excavators are packed with a host of innovative features. Nowhere is this more evident than in the.new high comfort cab, which has a full glass entry door to maximise operator visibility on this side of the machine from inside the cab. The high luminance LED work lamps on the cab further enhance visibility and additional LED lamps are also available as an option. Key features of the new cab include:

An enhanced heating and air conditioning (HVAC) system

DAB Audio

Sunglasses Case

8 inch Touch Screen

Air Suspension Seat with Heating

Thumbwheel Joystick

A/C Control Panel Keypad

USB Charger & 12V Socket

Foldable pedals

Dozer control

The enhanced HVAC system is the best on the market, providing more nozzles to direct warming and cooling air, including both front and rear pillar nozzles that together help to improve the system performance. Larger nozzles are also used to ensure direct and sufficient airflow for operators and manual adjustment of the opening/closing of the nozzles is also possible.

The HVAC system and the DAB Audio can be controlled through the 8 inch touch screen and the feed from the optional rear view camera can also be displayed on the latter. The monitor also shows the flow rate setting, which can be controlled in 10 steps with the thumbwheel joystick.

New dozer blade and dozer control

The DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7 mini-excavators incorporate a new dozer blade providing both a higher dozer lifting height and dozer digging depth than other machines on the market. The machines also have a new dozer blade control lever.

Using the dozer lever, the operator can select between low and high speed for the levelling blade hydraulics. Travel speed can also be selected by using the travel selector button on the dozer lever. When hydraulic oil pressure rises due to going up a slope while driving in the high speed mode, the travel speed auto-shift valve automatically resets the travel speed to low, to enhance the operator’s driving convenience and to reduce machine stress.

The dozer control also provides a new blade floating function – pushing the dozer lever all the way forward puts the lever into the detent position and leaves the dozer blade in a ‘float’ position. Customers can also choose the optional Dozer lock function, which prevents dozer blade creep. If the machine has the optional blade lock valve installed, the floating function will not work when the lever is in the detent position.

The boom swing angle and swing radius are better than or equal to other machines in this class. Visibility and workability are improved by increasing the bucket protrusion distance beyond the tracks. Placing the boom swing cylinder on the left hand side of cab allows the operator to work right up against walls and other structures on the right hand side of the machines. The fuel tank and boom swing cylinder have been positioned at the base of the cab, with the MCV now on the right side of the machine, improving visibility for maintaining and working on the MCV.