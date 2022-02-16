Massey Ferguson unveils 7S Series tractor to US market

AGCO Corporation, a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, is introducing the versatile Massey Ferguson 7S Series tractor to the North American market.

The new tractor was designed to deliver comfort with straightforward dependability for high performance in a wide range of applications. Massey Ferguson is debuting the MF 7S Series, along with its full S Series lineup, during this week’s National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Whether you run livestock or row crops, Massey Ferguson understands that our farmers quit when the job is done, not when the sun goes down,” said Darren Parker, vice president of Massey Ferguson North America. “That’s why we’ve designed the straightforward and dependable MF 7S Series for all-around versatility, allowing our farmers to do more. The 7S has the power to take on the toughest jobs and the maneuverability to operate where farmers need it most with a level of comfort far beyond what they’re used to.”

Powerful performance

The MF 7S Series features a 6.6-litre Tier 4 Final AGCO Power engine delivering up to 210 HP. These engines are some of the most cost-effective models on the market with a proven legacy of fuel efficiency and dependability.

Paired with the efficient drivelines of either the Dyna- or Dyna-VT transmission, AGCO Power engines provide straightforward dependability and low operating costs. The Dyna-6 transmission is Massey Ferguson’s Super Eco model, offering 25 or 31 mph operating speeds with 24 forward and reverse settings for optimum fuel efficiency. The Dyna-VT transmission is the company’s field-proven CVT system, which allows producers to select an exact speed without compromising engine RPM.

Producers have the ability to work faster with the toughest implements thanks to ample low-end torque and up to eight spool valves — five rear and three front, including front linkage and Power Beyond. When working with planters and seeding implements, MF 7S Series tractors featuring the Dyna-VT transmission can be equipped with a 50 gal/min load-sensing system. This provides high flow and low engine speeds, ensuring ample power and economic output.

In addition to power, the MF 7S Series offers tremendous maneuverability. With a 16-foot, 2-inch turning radius and turning circle under 33 feet, livestock and row crop producers will appreciate the machine’s superior agility in the field or in the yard. A 113.4-inch wheelbase and the best-in-class axle suspension provides optimal traction even in the most challenging applications.

Intuitive features for increased productivity

To help maximise efficiency in numerous applications, the MF 7S Series offers advanced technology with straightforward, user-friendly design elements.

In keeping with the overall S Series design introduced with the MF 8S Series, the MF 7S Series cab layout uses simple color coding on all controls for an intuitive operator experience. The new Datatronic 5 terminal, available with Deluxe trim, offers a single integrated system for all tractor technology, camera and ISOBUS. This cutting-edge system allows for quick and easy setup changes on hydraulics, transmission and engine for efficient operation. The single monitor setup allows producers to track important systems and function in one convenient place for a more user-friendly experience. Producers can customize up to five dashboards so the information they need is always at their fingertips.

Operators running with the Datatronic 5 terminal also benefit from high-tech, smart farming solutions for increased productivity and minimal waste. This includes the new MF Guide, which reduces overlap and can save up to 12% fuel in field operations. Also available are MF Section and MF Rate Control, which minimize skips and wasted product for optimal efficiency. MF TaskDoc Pro makes it easy to share job records for increased productivity, and MF Connect allows for remote decision making for maximum profitability.

Enhanced comfort

“If you’re a farmer spending ten, twelve hours behind the wheel of a tractor, a comfortable working environment is a necessity,” Parker said. “When we began the MF S Series project, comfort was one of the chief concerns of farmers in the field, so we looked to incorporate features that would minimize operator fatigue and provide a more comfortable working space all day long.”

The MF 7S Series offers both passive and active mechanical cab suspension to deliver a comfortable ride for long workdays. Tractors with the Deluxe trim feature a new ergonomic armrest with a customizable MultiPad lever, allowing intuitive, effortless control of all major tractor functions. A new HVAC system provides better airflow, increased defrosting performance and a 7-degree-cooler cab for more comfortable operation in demanding conditions. A streamlined hood and all-in-one aftertreatment system paired with lots of glass provides a 360-degree view, while an optional LED lighting system offers superior nighttime visibility.