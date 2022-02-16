FPT Industrial leads path to sustainable agriculture at World Ag Expo

FPT Industrial took six of its most recent powertrain technologies to World Ag Expo, displaying sustainable solutions focused on the North American market, as well as a new initiative entitled Behind Food.

The newest engine of the brand, the F28 Tier 4 Final is a modular and multi-fuel solution specifically designed for light and compact agriculture machines. Whether fuelled by diesel or natural gas, it delivers a performance of a 3.4-litre engine in a 2-litre package.

There were other three compact and flexible solutions for light operations at FPT Industrial’s booth. The F34 Tier 4 Final has a maximum power of 90 kW and torque up to 490 Nm, delivering high performance in a compact layout. Besides, it has a long-lasting DPF-free aftertreatment system and one-side serviceability that speeds up maintenance operations.

Behind Food

FPT Industrial also presented a new special project called Behind Food. This is an FPT Industrial initiative to promote sustainable agriculture, showing how innovative powertrain technologies are part of a chain that takes high-quality, healthy products from the field to the table. In collaboration with Eataly, the world’s largest artisanal Italian food and beverage marketplace, FPT Industrial will debut the Behind Food” cooking show, taking viewers through a tasting journey from the Californian farms of Sohnrey Family Foods, Trattore Farms, and Hilmar Jerseys to the kitchen of Eataly’s headquarters in Turin, Italy. All farms involved in the project are customers of New Holland Agriculture, which is the other key partner in this chapter Behind Food.

During the press event at FPT Industrial’s booth there was also a live cooking demo led by Fabio Angeli, Chef of La Scuola Eataly, Los Angeles. The presence of Eataly reinforces the partnership that started in 2019 between the two companies, built on their common vision of providing environmentally friendly products with quality and passion.

“We are glad to participate in this year’s edition of World Ag Expo to continue spreading the message of sustainable agriculture,” said Braden Cammauf, head of FPT Industrial in North America. “Our Brand has made incredible advances in alternative fuel solutions and in powering modern, productive and reliable agriculture machines that help farmers take care of our land every day.”