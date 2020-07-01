Doosan launches new Stage V wheel loader

Doosan Infracore Europe has launched the new DL420-7 Stage V wheel loader, featuring a completely new design, providing higher performance, increased fuel efficiency and a much enhanced environment for the operator compared to the previous Stage IV model.

The DL420-7 introduces a fresh look for the Doosan wheel loader range, with a brand new spacious, ergonomic cab and innovative features for higher productivity, increased controllability and operator comfort. As with all Doosan wheel loaders, most of these features are standard on the DL420-7, unlike other machines on the market where they are options.

Higher productivity

The DL420-7 has a higher standard bucket capacity of 4.5 m3, the largest in its class, and provides a 7% increase in productivity over the previous ‘-5’ model. With automatic 5-speed powershift transmission and heavy duty HDL axles as standard, the DL420-7 operates exceptionally, especially in high-load environments. The DL420-7 also has smooth and responsive hydraulics and auxiliary hydraulic connections, to provide the ideal material handling solution for construction, demolition, waste, recycling, mining and quarrying.

The DL420-7 is powered by the new Scania DC13 Stage V 6-cylinder engine producing 257 kW (345 HP) of power at 1800 rpm and providing an impressive maximum torque of 2196 Nm at 1100 rpm. The new engine meets Stage V emission regulations without the need for exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), through the use of selective catalyst reduction, diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment technologies. The ash cleaning cycle on the DPF has been improved to over 6000 h and the operator is fully informed about the status of the DPF via a soot level indicator on the new 8 inch touch screen display in the cab.

Increased fuel efficiency

With no EGR needed and a new selection of power modes available – SAT2, Standard or Power – the Stage V engine provides a 5% reduction in fuel consumption. The new generation Situation Awareness Technology (SAT2) power management system automatically scans the machine’s activity and adjusts the engine’s output according to real time analysis of the boom pressure, pump pressure and output shaft.

New spacious ergonomic cab

Using the new Doosan Smart Key system on the control panel in the cab, the operator can start the machine using a keyless device, helping to prevent machine theft. Up to six machines can be registered on each keyless device and the Smart Key system provides remote door control, door lock and unlock, door release, searching and other functions. The control panel also includes two USB sockets.

The new EMCV (Electric Main Control Valve) joystick fully integrated in the armrest is another standard feature in the cab, providing the operator with smoother and precise controllability of the wheel loader. The sensitivity of the joystick control can be set and altered according to operator preferences using the new 8 inch touch screen monitor.

The touch screen display offers an innovative all-in-one design, providing:

New graphics

Fully adjustable positioning

Easy menu navigation including ‘quick-menu’ function

Machine settings and information

Performance information

Optional weighing system

Rear view camera

HVAC and A/C controls

Help functions

The new cab has a Grammer Actimo XXL seat with adjustable horizontal and vertical suspension settings, a pneumatic lumbar function and seat heating as standard. There is a 3-point safety belt with alarm icons on the touch screen monitor and on the gauge panel, which features a new layout and anti-reflective glass.

Excellent operator visibility

The new cab offers a greatly improved field of vision for the operator, with blind spots around the cab minimized and a 14% larger glass window area compared to the previous DL420-5 model. The DL420-7 also offers the option of electrically adjustable rear view mirrors for added safety. Full LED working lights are installed on the cab (four on both the front and rear as standard, with the option of six at the front and rear). The LED lights on the rear onnet have an automatic strobe function to indicate when the wheel loader is reversing.

An air compressor with air blower is also available as an option – fitted in the cab for easy access, this is a powerful tool that can be used to clean the cab whenever necessary.

To help meet machine requirements for the wide range of applications in construction, demolition, waste, recycling, mining and quarrying, an optional Doosan weighing system is available on the DL420-7. The new wheel loader can also be ordered with a choice of different counterweights, options include 300, 400 or 500 kg depending on the application.