Volvo CE lands sustainability award

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has scooped the Best Sustainable Rental Project of the Year Award for its energy management at the 2020 European Rental Awards.

The awards, which are organised and judged by the European Rental Association (ERA), were announced on June 30 at a digital event hosted by International Rental News.

This recognition from the rental industry is a measure of the company’s long term focus on sustainability, and ability to achieve significant environmental sustainability improvements. The energy management initiative that secured the award is just one of the many projects in the company’s focus on environmental care. The success of the programme lies in building a company-wide embedded culture dedicated to avoiding waste energy and continuously improving.

The ERA is supporting the industry evolution that today places higher value on the carbon lifecycle of construction equipment throughout the machine life, which of course begins with the manufacturer in the production phase.

“Volvo CE’s purpose is to build the world we want to live in, so we are extremely proud to win this award which recognises our sustainability efforts towards that goal,” said Niklas Nillroth, vice president sustainability and public affairs, Volvo CE. “Our energy management approach has delivered significant benefits to the rental industry at a product lifecycle level, and we believe that the cultural approach taken can be shared and adopted by rental companies of all scales and sizes.”