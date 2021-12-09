Doosan introduces 10 new excavators to complete DX-7 range

With the introduction of the 10 new machines Doosan has completed the launch of its new medium-sized ‘DX-7’ range of 17 Stage V crawler and wheeled excavator models from 14 to 25 tonnes.

The new models are the DX140LC-7, DX140LCR-7 and DX160HT-7 crawler excavators, ranging from 14-16 tonnes. The DX235LC-7, DX235LCR-7 and DX255LC-7 crawler excavators, which range from 23-25 tonnes. A 17-tonne DX165WR-7 wheeled excavator and three further wheeled excavators – thee DX170W-7, DX190W-7 and DX210W-7, which fall into the 18-22 tonne range.

The new vehicles combine enhanced comfort, increased tool carrier capability and novel operator assist technology, with new features to boost fuel efficiency, uptime and return on investment, with a focus on increased power, robustness and agility. Maintenance of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has also been greatly reduced, with no maintenance required until the machine has operated for 8000 hours.

All DX-7 medium-sized machines share a host of innovative new features including: a state-of-the-art high-comfort cab; new tiltrotator mode; heavier standard and optional counterweights; enhanced tool-carrier capability; smart hydraulics; fine swing function; and a new lifting eye.

Over the past six months Doosan has already launched the first seven models in the DX-7 medium-sized Stage V range, namely the 23-tonne DX225LC-7 crawler excavator; the 16-tonne DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 wheeled excavators; the 25-tonne DX245NHD-7 crawler excavator; and the 21-tonne DX210-7, DX210NLC-7 and DX210LC-7 crawler excavators.

The process began with the DX225LC-7, the first in this size range to feature Doosan’s high performance and fuel-saving D-Ecopower virtual bleed off (VBO) technology. Altogether, the new medium-sized DX-7 models provide significantly higher performance in every area than the previous generation Stage IV machines.