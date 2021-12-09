Proven braking technologies help OEMs accelerate speed-to-market

Warner Electric, a global leader in electromagnetic brake technologies, is promising to help off-highway OEMs to streamline their vehicle design process by offering innovative braking solutions designed to reduce power consumption on a wide variety of battery-powered construction equipment.

Highly experienced Warner Electric application engineers routinely work with OEM engineering teams to develop compact, energy efficient braking solutions to meet the needs of each vehicle requirement, whether it’s for a completely new vehicle design or the electric conversion of an existing vehicle.

Utilizing existing, proven braking solutions, including the popular PK and CBTB ranges, Warner engineers can quickly modify a standard brake design and ship prototypes to OEMs for testing. Warner Electric’s ability to rapidly respond to a customer need saves valuable time and effort for busy OEM engineers while allowing them to focus on other critical vehicle systems and components.

Warner braking technology is already used on excavator slewing drives, track drives on compact track-driven loaders and excavators, traction wheel motors on compact skid steers and wheeled excavators and mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). The technologies are also ideal for many agriculture applications, including autonomous equipment, small tractors and telehandlers.

With manufacturing facilities strategically positioned around the world, Warner can provide short lead times while meeting the demanding delivery requirements of global OEM production schedules.