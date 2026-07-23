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Doosan Bobcat reports 4.1% revenue rise in Q2 2026

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read
Doosan DX235LC-7
ABOVE: Doosan Bobcat has reported financial growth in Q2 2026

Doosan Bobcat has reported preliminary second-quarter 2026 results of USD1.63 billion in revenue and USD195 million in operating profit.

Revenue increased 4.1% year on year and operating profit rose 34% over the same period resulting in an operating profit margin of 11.9%. Net income increased 53.9%, reflecting higher operating profit and reduced financial expenses.

By product, revenue from compact equipment and material handling increased 4% and 2% year on year respectively. Portable power recorded growth from the previous quarter and recovered to the prior-year level. Doosan Mottrol, which manufactures hydraulic components, posted 40% year-on-year growth on increased sales to domestic and overseas customers.

By region, revenue increased 3% year on year in North America, driven by commercial actions and higher material handling sales. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 10%, supported by recovering demand for compact equipment and favourable foreign exchange effects. In Asia, Latin America and Oceania, revenue declined 8%, as weak material handling sales offset sales in South America, Oceania and India.

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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