Doosan Bobcat reports 4.1% revenue rise in Q2 2026

Doosan Bobcat has reported preliminary second-quarter 2026 results of USD1.63 billion in revenue and USD195 million in operating profit.

Revenue increased 4.1% year on year and operating profit rose 34% over the same period resulting in an operating profit margin of 11.9%. Net income increased 53.9%, reflecting higher operating profit and reduced financial expenses.

By product, revenue from compact equipment and material handling increased 4% and 2% year on year respectively. Portable power recorded growth from the previous quarter and recovered to the prior-year level. Doosan Mottrol, which manufactures hydraulic components, posted 40% year-on-year growth on increased sales to domestic and overseas customers.

By region, revenue increased 3% year on year in North America, driven by commercial actions and higher material handling sales. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 10%, supported by recovering demand for compact equipment and favourable foreign exchange effects. In Asia, Latin America and Oceania, revenue declined 8%, as weak material handling sales offset sales in South America, Oceania and India.