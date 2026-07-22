JLG redesigns SkyTrak telehandlers

JLG has redesigned its SkyTrak 10042, 10054 and 12054 telehandlers for the North American market, completing a full update of the SkyTrak line. The next-generation machines introduce updated technology and serviceability while building on the model range JLG has offered for decades.

The refreshed models offer up to 12,000lb lift capacity and up to 53ft 2in lift height, and are positioned for construction, infrastructure, industrial and material-handling applications, including lifting heavy pallets, staging materials, supporting steel erection and handling large equipment.

“Completing the redesign of the SkyTrak telehandler lineup represents a major milestone for the brand,” says John Boehme, senior product manager – telehandlers at JLG. “We engineered these updated SkyTrak 10K and 12K telehandler models with advanced technology and functional updates inspired directly by customer feedback, supporting productivity and operator confidence without compromising the workhorse reputation SkyTrak is known for.”

Each model is powered by a Tier 4 Final Cummins F3.8 110hp diesel engine and equipped with a 4-speed Powershift transmission featuring new SmartShift technology, which automatically shifts between third and fourth gears to support efficient operation.

The models feature a new advanced control system with updated diagnostics and expanded functionality, including optional Load Stability Indication (LSI) and Seatbelt Engagement and Operator Presence (SEAOP) technologies. LSI senses forward load capacity and displays visual indicators, while SEAOP provides visual and audible alarms and limits certain machine functions when operator engagement requirements are not met.

An updated cab design provides a larger LCD display and improved single-page load charts, while flat glass construction on the enclosed cabs is intended to support simpler glass replacement.

Reworked functionality includes an electric-over-hydraulic joystick with integrated auxiliary hydraulic functions and attachment tilt controls for greater multifunction capability. Auxiliary hydraulic connections have been relocated to the side of the boom head to support streamlined attachment changes.

JLG’s ClearSky Smart Fleet two-way communications platform comes standard on these models for connectivity, troubleshooting and fleet management. Optional technology packages add a multi-view reverse camera system with left, right and rear views displayed on a single monitor, a reverse sensing system with audible in-cab alerts, and a white noise backup alarm for directional sound notification.

Image: JLG