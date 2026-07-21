New Holland Construction expands D-Series compact wheel loader range

New Holland Construction is expanding its D-Series compact wheel loader range with the W70D, W80D and W80D Long Reach. The three models are due for availability in the third quarter of 2026 and follow the W100D compact wheel loader, carrying over its redesigned cab to additional machine sizes.

The W70D and both W80D variants use a mid-sized frame, while the W100D, launched in 2025, remains the largest machine in the range. The manufacturer positions the new models for landscaping, construction, material handling and agricultural applications.

“Segments like landscaping and construction crews are expected to accomplish more than ever in a single day, while often times moving between multiple jobsites and changing up applications multiple times,” says Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “The new W70D, W80D and W80D Long Reach Compact Wheel Loaders give crews the ability to perform more tasks with a single machine, helping businesses make the most out of their time, labor and equipment investment.”

The machines use a hydraulic skid steer-style coupler that allows attachments to be changed from within the cab, and are compatible with buckets, pallet forks, tree spades and bale spears. The manufacturer says the models offer manoeuvrability in confined spaces while limiting disturbance to finished surfaces, and can be equipped for tasks including truck loading, pallet handling and snow removal.

At the centre of the machines is a redesigned cab with a heated air-ride seat and integrated joystick controls mounted to it, so the controls move with the operator as the seat absorbs vibration. The cab has a lower front console, a larger front windshield and a monitor mounted on the right-side A-pillar carrying live machine metrics. A right-side sliding window and door allow the operator to communicate with crew members without leaving the cab.

A multifunction joystick brings loader controls and machine functions together, and standard features include ride control, cruise control, creep mode, return-to-dig, return-to-dump and return-to-travel. Boom and bucket response speeds can be adjusted to suit operator experience and application. The hydraulic system uses flow sharing and load-sensing to adjust flow for efficiency, and travel speeds reach up to 25mph.

Visibility and safety provisions include improved sightlines, a standard rearview camera and backup alarm, an LED lighting package and an available four-corner strobe kit. Each machine includes seven years of telematics connectivity through myNewHollandConstruction, giving access to machine location, operating hours, maintenance schedules and machine health data, along with geofencing, curfew monitoring and maintenance alerts.

Images: New Holland Construction