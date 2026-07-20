JCB updates LiveLink platform

JCB has updated its LiveLink telematics platform with a series of developments designed to enhance safety and security functionality across the platform. These include new remote machine management features, including JCB IntelliSense integration, available on Hi-Viz Loadall telescopic handlers.

Currently connecting more than 580,000 machines worldwide and supporting over 40,000 customers, LiveLink is accessible through a web browser and mobile app and covers JCB and mixed fleets. The system provides information on machine location, utilisation, fuel consumption, maintenance requirements and security, helping customers maximise uptime, improve fuel efficiency and make more informed operational decisions.

“Customers are increasingly looking for ways to reduce operating costs, improve machine utilisation and maintain safe, efficient worksites. JCB LiveLink continues to evolve to support those objectives,” says Mario Moser, group managing director for global aftersales at JCB.

“The latest developments reflect the growing range of users who rely on machine information across modern operations. Whether they are running a business, managing a fleet, overseeing a project or operating a machine themselves, customers need access to information that is relevant to their role and helps them make informed decisions.”

“By helping customers make better-informed decisions, LiveLink can bring increased profitability, safer working environments and more sustainable machine operation.”

JCB’s Hi-Viz Loadall telescopic handlers, the 535-125, 540-140 and 540-180 models, now benefit from enhanced remote management functionality through LiveLink. Fleet managers can remotely adjust a range of machine settings including Auto Stop parameters, speed limit controls, IntelliSense activation, tyre pressure monitoring settings and remote PIN management. The functionality allows machine settings to be managed without visiting the machine, helping management teams improve operational practices, support site compliance and enhance machine security. Tyre pressure monitoring information can also be viewed remotely, helping identify low tyre pressures that can affect fuel consumption, machine mobility and tyre life.

LiveLink continues to expand its safety and security capabilities through a combination of machine monitoring, operator checks and real-time alerts. Customers can configure health alerts, maintenance notifications, geofencing and out-of-hours alerts to help identify potential issues early and flag unauthorised machine use. Integration with JCB IntelliSense provides additional safety benefits. The AI-based system can alert operators to pedestrians in areas of risk, while near-miss events and video footage can be reviewed through LiveLink to support site safety management and incident analysis without needing to be present on site.

LiveLink provides detailed information on machine operation including working time, idle time, fuel consumption and CO2 output. Automated reports and flexible monitoring tools help business owners, fleet managers and site teams track machine performance across multiple assets and locations. By identifying underused equipment, excessive idle time and unnecessary fuel consumption, customers can improve working practices, lower operating costs and support preventative maintenance programmes. LiveLink also provides fuel consumption and CO2 reporting, helping customers measure efficiency improvements and support wider sustainability objectives and contractual compliance. The platform is also supported by the JCB Operator App, enabling operators to complete machine checks and helping ensure equipment remains safe, compliant and ready for work.

Image: JCB