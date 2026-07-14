Sandvik completes upgraded jaw crusher range

Sandvik has completed the upgrade of its jaw crusher range, bringing the portfolio into a single unified lineup intended to improve safety, simplify operation and deliver consistent performance across applications.

Key upgrades across the range are designed to simplify crusher setting and control while reducing manual intervention and operator exposure. These include a hydraulic wedge setting system, a synchronised retraction arrangement and the ACS-j control system, which the manufacturer says allow operators to manage the crushing process more easily. The updated design also enables simpler adjustment procedures and improved visibility and control of critical operating parameters, supporting a more predictable crushing process and improved availability.

The company says the complete range delivers consistent performance across applications, helping to reduce downtime and support productivity, and that combining reliable operation with simplified processes contributes to improved efficiency and lower operating costs over time.

“These upgrades confirm that our development efforts are well aligned with market expectations,” says Martin Johansson, product manager jaw, gyratory and impact crushers, Rock Processing. “By focusing on safe operation, ease of use and consistent productivity, we are delivering solutions that are more intuitive, reliable and better suited to the needs of our customers.”

Image: Sandvik