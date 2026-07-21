Hyster-Yale named North American Material Handling Company of the Year

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has been named North American Material Handling Company of the Year by market research firm Frost & Sullivan, under its 2026 Best Practices Recognition. The firm cited the manufacturer’s focus on customer challenges and its investment in automation, electrification and connected technology aimed at addressing labour, sustainability and cost pressures.

“The global supply chain is evolving at an unprecedented pace,” says David Furman, chief marketing officer at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. “Persistent labor and cost pressures, combined with demanding delivery expectations, are pushing operations to find smarter ways to perform with greater agility, precision and speed. By listening closely and collaborating with our customers, we’re commercializing solutions that solve real-world challenges and deliver the practical value they need to keep the world moving.”

The recognition points to recent developments across the manufacturer’s Hyster and Yale brands. The Hyster Atlas and Yale Relay automated lift trucks use a drag-and-drop interface to configure and update routes without coding, and are offered through a rental model that replaces upfront capital outlay with a monthly fee. The Hyster Reaction and Yale Reliant pedestrian awareness cameras identify people up to 16ft from the lift truck within a 110-degree field of view, alerting operators and capturing operational data. The Hyster A Series and Yale Series N lift trucks provide a modular platform spanning value to premium configurations.

Image: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling