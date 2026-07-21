Develon to bring seven-machine lineup to Steinexpo

Develon will exhibit at Steinexpo in Nieder-Ofleiden on 2nd – 5th September 2026, returning to the show three years after its first appearance with a stand occupying nearly 500m² at booth A21, alongside a presence in the demonstration area.

Seven large machines will feature across the stand and demo area, spanning crawler excavators, wheeled excavators, articulated dump trucks and wheel loaders, several equipped with electronic hydraulic systems, digitalised machine controls and AI-supported safety features.

“Our entire sales team will be on site,” says René Halter, a member of the management board at Develon Germany. “Existing customers and many new prospects have already scheduled appointments with us.”

The DX360LC-9 and DX400HD-9 will make their Steinexpo debut as part of the Series 9 range of crawler excavators, first shown at bauma 2025. Both integrate the Smart AVM and E-Stop safety systems. Smart AVM uses up to six cameras and AI-powered object detection to give the operator a 360-degree view around the machine, while E-Stop uses radar sensors to monitor a field of view of up to 330 degrees. If people or objects are within 6m of the machine, a visual and audible warning is triggered and the machine slows; if a person comes within 4m, the system stops the machine and all movements. The DX360LC-9, with an operating weight of 37,200kg, will be on the stand, while the 42,160kg DX400HD-9 will be shown in operation in the demo area in Zone A.

The Series 7 DX160WE electric wheeled excavator will also feature, using an LFP battery for all-day operation and an electric motor delivering consistent torque, with a range of charging options.

Develon’s articulated dump trucks will be represented on the stand by the DA45-7, with a DA30-7 shown in the demo area. The manufacturer says the cabs are the largest in their class, with an air-suspension seat and a quiet interior.

The DL420CVT-7 wheel loader will be present with an operating weight of 23,990kg, a bucket capacity of 4.5m³, a breakout force of 171kN and a 240kW (326PS) Stage V-compliant Scania D9 five-cylinder engine. Its continuously variable transmission combines mechanical and hydrostatic drive for improved fuel efficiency. The loader also carries the Transparent Bucket 2.0 system, which uses two cameras mounted on the top and bottom of the machine to display a combined real-time forward view on the in-cab monitor, along with Develon Smart Load to prevent overloading and an automatic hydraulic differential lock. A further DL420 will be displayed on the stand of tyre partner Bohnenkamp.

Develon’s largest wheel loaders, the DL550-7 and DL580-7, complete the lineup, with both meeting Stage V emissions standards. The manufacturer had not confirmed which of the two would appear on the stand ahead of the show, though the model on display will carry the Transparent Bucket 2.0 system.

The stand will also feature My Develon, the manufacturer’s digital platform through which customers can access machine information and request product consultations or maintenance services via the website and mobile app.

Images: Develon