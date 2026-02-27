CONEXPO 2026: OEMs to watch

With ConExpo 2026 just around the corner, discover the machines from major OEMs set to steal the spotlight in Las Vegas. Read the full articles from our ConExpo Special issue via the links below

New generation innovation

Volvo CE | Booth F24029

Making their ConExpo debut are three new-generation compact excavators: the ECR90, EC65 and EW65. The 9-tonne ECR90 short-swing excavator delivers a 28% engine power increase over its predecessor, alongside a 16% rise in pump torque, 13% more bucket force and a 30% larger cab. The 7-tonne EC65 crawler gains 4% more engine power and a 9% boost in boom lifting force, while the wheeled EW65 increases power by 6% and reaches travel speeds of up to 18.6mph. All three models feature redesigned cabs with new air-suspension seating and are built on Volvo’s CEA2+ and Gen2 E&E architecture, paving the way for future connected services including Smart View and Dig Assist.

Read the full article

Twin turbo powerhouse

Hyundai | Booth W42500

Hyundai will launch the HX230L at ConExpo, the third model in its Next Generation crawler excavator range following the HX360L and HX400L introduced at Bauma 2025. Powered by Hyundai’s own DX05 four-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine, the 23-tonne machine produces 141kW (189hp) and 955Nm of torque — placing it among the most powerful in its weight class. The twin-turbo configuration delivers faster transient response, while a full electrohydraulic (FEH) control system with electric joysticks and EPOS pumps reduces fuel consumption by up to 7% and AdBlue use by 30% compared to the previous A-Series. Operators can also fine-tune lever response to suit individual preference.

Read the full article

Machine intelligence

Komatsu | Booth W41945

Komatsu will showcase the new PC220LCi-12, a 21–24 tonne hydraulic excavator equipped with IMC 3.0, the company’s latest intelligent machine control system. A standout feature is factory-integrated 3D boundary control — described as a construction industry first — allowing operators to set work-restriction surfaces across multiple planes, with the machine stopping automatically when approaching a restricted zone. Versus the previous generation, the PC220LCi-12 offers a 28% larger cab, up to 20% greater fuel efficiency and up to 20% lower maintenance costs. Performance gains include 7% more lifting capacity and 8% greater bucket digging force, while an operator ID system stores up to 50 personalised profiles and KomVision 360-degree cameras enhance jobsite safety.

Read the full article

Heavy duty shredding power

Edge Innovate | Booth SV2057

Edge Innovate will make the global debut of the VS750s at ConExpo — a 53-tonne slow-speed, high-torque twin-shaft shredder and one of the largest machines of its type available on the market. Powered by a Caterpillar C18 Tier 4 Final/Stage V engine, the VS750s processes municipal solid waste, construction and demolition debris, green and industrial waste, wood and biomass. Intelligent load management continuously adjusts shaft speed and torque based on material characteristics, protecting the drivetrain and reducing component wear. Available in both direct drive and electric hybrid configurations, the machine offers operators flexibility to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Read the full article

Stars, stripes, performance

Case Construction Equipment | Booth W40701

Case Construction Equipment will display its 921G wheel loader and TV620B compact track loader at ConExpo 2026, both presented in special-edition American flag livery. The 921G is powered by an FPT N67 engine producing up to 255hp and handles a full-turn tipping load of up to 14,277kg, with new rehandling buckets delivering higher penetration and improved material retention. An integrated weigh load scale and SiteWatch portal connection simplify production reporting. The TV620B offers a rated operating capacity of 2,812kg with a vertical lift design for extended reach at full height, a 114hp FPT engine and an enclosed ROPS/FOPS cab featuring an 8in LCD display and air-suspension seating.

Read the full article

Crushing it

Eagle Crusher | Booth C31414

Eagle Crusher will use ConExpo to unveil its new Talon line of heavy-duty crushing and stockpiling equipment, with the TalonTrax mobile crushing plant and TalonStack mobile stockpiling conveyor both on display. The TalonTrax is built around the TalonMax (TM-15) open-rotor impactor with a thicker blowbar for extended wear life, and operates as a dual-power plant — running on its onboard diesel engine or switching to external power from a genset or line supply. A reversible cross-belt permanent magnet removes steel contaminants, while a heavy-duty hopper accommodates loader or excavator feeding. The self-propelled TalonStack 65 radial stockpiling conveyor completes the display, designed to boost productivity and reduce operator costs.

Read the full article