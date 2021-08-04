Caterpillar unveils six new pulverisers for high performance concrete demolition

Caterpillar has revealed a new generation of primary and secondary pulverisers feature industry-leading technology to deliver up to 52% faster cycle times, producing more tonns-per-litre of fuel burned.

The Cat Pulveriser line includes three new rotatable primary models – P318, P324 and P332 – which feature 360-degree rotation, and three new fixed secondary models – P218, P224 and P232. Both pulveriser series are designed to fit 18- to 50-tonne machines.

The new pulveriser design is built around the same reliable industry-leading SpeedBooster technology found in Cat Multi-Processors. This exclusive feature quickly closes the jaw when there is no load. When the jaw comes into contact with material, the SpeedBooster hydraulic valve automatically switches to power mode for maximum power, quickly shattering concrete.

Up to 26% greater performance

Delivering efficient and profitable demolition of concrete structures, new Cat Primary Pulverizers balance speed and power by offering up to 52% faster cycle times and 21% higher force than the previous models. Bidirectional 360-degree rotation for the P300 series models positions the jaw to grab material from any angle for producing material properly sized for further processing. Integral rebar knives quickly shear through pipes, rebar and other embedded materials to improve demolition efficiency.

Grab material from any angle

Cat Secondary Pulverizers deliver up to 44% faster cycle times and up to 20% better force in concrete demolition, resulting in up to 15% greater performance in secondary material processing applications. Wide jaw openings allow operators to grab more material from any angle, increasing processing speed and improving overall material throughput.

More time working

Delivering the production, reliability, durability and value expected from Cat products, both new pulverizer series feature bolt-on wear components that can be quickly replaced in the field with no hard-face welding required for maintenance, so the pulverizers spend more time working. Increasing reliability and longevity, all hydraulic components are protected inside a housing with a bolt-on removable panel that provides complete access for servicing.

Integrated into all new pulverizers, Cat asset tracking is available for quick attachment locating. Easy-to-establish site boundaries increase attachment security by sending an alert if the asset is moved beyond a set perimeter. Asset tracking allows for efficient management of the entire attachment fleet, quickly viewed through VisionLink® with Product Link™ subscribed equipment.

Capable of working on a range of excavators, these new pulverizers are designed to increase efficiency when powered by Cat hydraulic excavators. An integrated solution, Cat Next Gen excavators include pulverizer settings in the controls, allowing the excavator to quickly recognize the attachment and automatically establish the proper operating settings. Along with Cat excavators, these new pulverizers are covered by Cat dealers.