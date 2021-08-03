JCB’S most compact mid-range loadall gets DualTech VT

JCB has launched a new telescopic handler that combines the size and agility to work efficiently in and around farm buildings with the ultimate in transmissions technology for top performance and productivity.

The Loadall 532-60 Agri Super features JCB’s award-winning DualTech VT transmission, which exploits the best characteristics of hydrostatic and powershift drives, and a new 130hp (97kW) JCB DieselMax engine with fuel-saving auto shut-down feature.

The newcomer also has a 140-litre/min, 240 bar load-sensing hydraulics package as standard, which together with fast lowering regenerative hydraulics for the telescopic boom, delivers the quickest loading and handling cycle times of any model in the Loadall range.

“Early in 2020 we introduced the 532-60 to Agri specification with a four-speed powershift transmission to give small- to medium-size livestock farms a more sophisticated and capable 3.2 tonne, 6m telehandler option with all the attractions of our new high visibility Command Plus cab,” said John Smith, JCB agriculture managing director. “With the 532-60 Agri Super featuring the unique DualTech VT, we now have a machine that outperforms hydrostatic-only telehandlers and provides all the productivity, ease of control and economy characteristics of the best transmission you can have in any telescopic handler.”

Like the 532-60 Agri, the new Agri Super model has selectable four-wheel steering giving a tight turning circle and a compact footprint with short front and rear overhangs for confident operation within and around livestock buildings.

An extra 400kg takes the weight of the machine to 7740kg, which helps keep it planted with good traction on rough ground and smooth, slippery surfaces alike.

Lift capacity is 3200kg to a full-height lift of 6.22m and the boom supports a 1400kg load at a horizontal forward reach of 3.33m from the front tyres.

As standard, 460/70 R24 tyres are fitted but 380/75 R20 tyres can be chosen to trim 70mm from the overall height and bring it down from 2.49m to 2.42m while also slicing a few millimetres off the 2.28m overall width.

Despite these reduced dimensions relative to other Loadall telehandlers, operators of the new 532-60 Agri Super still enjoy the full-size Command Plus cab with its generous space, elbow room and storage options, as well as class-leading low noise levels.

They also get the cab’s first-class view forwards past a ‘floating’ digital instrument display and upwards to a raised boom through a large one-piece curved windscreen that sweeps up from a low position at the front of the cab to beyond the operator’s head, where a specially-shaped internal safety grille and multiple windscreen wipers contribute to the outstanding visibility.

From the deluxe air suspension seat, the operator has all controls within easy reach, including the seat armrest-mounted servo joystick that operates a suite of JCB Smart Hydraulics features, including the auto-engage Smooth Ride System boom suspension and Bucket Control System, which provides low-effort shaking of attachments to regulate discharge of loose materials from a bucket or dislodge sticky manure from a fork and grab.