Caterpillar introduces the Cat MH3032 material handler

Caterpillar is expanding its lineup of material handlers with the launch of the Cat Next Generation MH3032 material handler.

“Material handling is all about efficiency. How can you move and sort materials – waste, scrap, or recycling – in as little time as possible, with as few moves as possible, using as little fuel as possible, and all without compromising safety or operator comfort? That’s the essential principle of our next gen architecture. Keeping control over operating costs, without sacrificing performance, and it’s those parameters that come to the forefront in the MH3032,” says Vincent Migeotte, Senior product and sales consultant at Caterpillar.

With a near-15m reach, the MH3032 is available with both drop-nose and straight-stick options for maximum configurability.

According to the OEM, typical scrap materials are no challenge for the standard Cat orange-peel grapple with its 1m3 capacity, while a 20kW generator option puts magnet attachments into play for even greater on-site versatility.

Ease of operation and optimum productivity are provided by Cat Payload, the built-in technology that allows operators to see how much they are lifting in each load and to constantly monitor tonnage output.

Also fitted as standard on the MH3032 is Cat 2D E-fence, which keeps the arm within a predefined work area away from the elevated cab, providing greater operator confidence while protecting the machine from damage. This is combined with a new Swing Assist feature which automatically stops the swing motion at an operator-defined preset point.

“Technologies like these not only help reduce the operator fatigue associated with repetitive tasks but also help improve site safety. Optimised movements also mean incremental improvements to time and fuel consumption,” adds Migeotte.

The safety theme continues into the dedicated material handler cab, where an in-cab monitor displays dual external camera views to maximise visibility and hazard awareness.

Although the MH3032 joins the material handler lineup as a completely new model, it uses proven components common to the rest of the MH3000 Next Generation range.

Power for the MH3032 follows the same principle: its Cat C7.1 engine is one of Caterpillar’s most modular – and most compact – power units, meeting US EPA Tier 4 Final, EU Stage V, and Japan 2014 emission standards or emitting equivalent to U.S. EPA Tier 3 and EU Stage IIIA based on regional availability. Deployed in the MH3032, it is coupled with long-life filters, fewer hoses and fewer check points to allow extended maintenance intervals for further operational savings.

“By meeting the demands of the 30 MT size class head-on, the MH3032 should prove a popular selection in the all-important material handling sector. It’s a fine machine, totally at ease with its next gen credentials, and we’re delighted to see it launch in 2025,” concludes Migeotte.