Jungheinrich showcases new solutions at LogiMAT 2025

Jungheinrich presented its latest solutions for the connected and efficient material flows of the future this week (11-13 March) at LogiMAT in Stuttgart. The company demonstrated how material flows can be optimised according to individual customer needs by seamlessly integrating manual and automated processes.

In Hall 9 of the trade fair, Jungheinrich presented its Connected Solutions concept developed to help companies of all sizes make their material handling processes more efficient and future-proof. The company’s focus was on connecting manual and automated applications to ensure a continuous process chain. The components of the solutions, which can be expanded modularly, are connected end-to-end and can be flexibly adapted to individual requirements in the warehouse.

A particular highlight of this year’s trade fair presentation was the new ETV 3i reach truck, powered by advanced lithium-ion technology and specifically designed for demanding usages that require a high degree of handling performance with load-bearing capacities of up to 2.5 tonnes, as well as a high residual lifting capacity.

The improved ergonomics ensure greater driving comfort due to a height-adjustable air seat, a larger windscreen and an optimised boarding step, among other features. In addition, innovative features like the SmartStripe light strip increase visibility in the warehouse, thereby enhancing safety in day-to-day operation.

In addition to the new ETV 3i, Jungheinrich presented the IFOY Award-nominated ETV 214i and EFG 425 trucks at LogiMAT. The ETV 214i is nominated in the “Warehouse Truck Highlifter” category. It features energy-efficient lithium-ion technology and an ergonomic design. Its innovative battery concept enables a compact design, with generous space for the driver, a low boarding height and a simultaneously improved field of view. This makes it easier to operate the truck and provides maximum efficiency in warehouses with high stacking heights and narrow aisles.

Jungheinrich also demonstrated its EFG 425 electric counterbalanced truck at LogiMAT, nominated for an IFOY Award in the “Counter Balanced Truck” category. Its high-performance electric drive technology offers an emission-free alternative to IC engine-powered forklift trucks. Thanks to its panoramic roof and optimised design to provide a maximum field of view, the truck ensures optimal levels of safety and comfort.