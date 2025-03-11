Bobcat introduces new Li-ion battery range at LogiMAT

At LogiMAT, which took place this week (11-13 March), Bobcat announced the upcoming launch of the company’s new Li-ion battery range, available in various capacity options.

The new Li-ion range features a lifespan 2–3 times longer than lead-acid batteries plus a 5-year/10,000 hour warranty and seamless forklift integration. They are available in both 400 and 600Ah capacities across all voltage options and come fully integrated with the truck’s CANBUS system, eliminating the need for a separate display.

For optimal performance and longevity, the batteries include an advanced heat management system. Users can also access comprehensive monitoring and diagnostic capabilities through a dedicated application. The battery range is complemented by new Li-ion chargers from Bobcat.

Bobcat is also updating its warehouse equipment portfolio with three new product series. In addition, the company’s current LSM12N-7 and BSL12/16N-7 stackers are now available in initial lift versions. The new warehouse products will also be available with Li-ion batteries from production.

The new BPM16/20N-7 pallet trucks are ideal for all kinds of applications in and around SMEs, manufacturing and warehousing. The long tiller arm provides optimal, highly ergonomic operation. It requires less effort, and the operator maintains an optimal distance from the truck. It features a travel speed up to 6km/h and simplified maintenance.

The BPR20/25N-7 powered platform pallet trucks feature a travel speed of up to 8km/h, ensuring the trucks are built for optimal horizontal transportation over extended distances. Equipped with Electric Power Steering (EPS), these trucks offer ergonomic and safe operation. The suspension flip-down platform minimises body vibrations, and the sideways protective arms provide additional stability and protect the operator during turns. In walking operation mode, the platform and arms are folded compactly within the truck’s outline, conserving space.

The 1.2t and 1.6t capacity BSR12/16N-7 powered platform stacker trucks are designed for high efficiency, excelling in storage and picking operations involving heavy weights. The ergonomic, suspension flip-down platform – paired with protective arms – greatly enhances operational efficiency. These trucks are capable of reaching lift heights up to 5.5m and they are also perfect for tasks over extended distances.

Thanks to the robust 8mm metal skirt, strong chassis, durable mast and metal battery cover – along with premium components from leading suppliers – these models lower service costs and ensure constant readiness for professional use. The EPS system, coupled with the proportional lifting function, enables smooth and effortless stacking operations.

At LogiMAT, the company also introduced the BNT series, Bobcat’s first Li-ion 3-wheel forklifts, designed for light to medium-duty applications. These models – B16NT, B18NT and B20NT – offer a cost-effective, eco-friendly solution tailored to the growing electric forklift market. The new range extends Bobcat’s electric counterbalanced line-up.

Manoeuvrability is the key aspect in the design of these forklifts, making them ideal for use in tight environments. Despite their compact size, these forklifts boast an ergonomic design that ensures large leg room.

Three different load capacity models are available – the B16NT with a 1.6t load capacity at 500 mm, the B18NT with a 1.8t load capacity at 500mm and the B20NT with a 2.0t load capacity at 500mm.