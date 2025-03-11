Manitowoc unveils its largest telescoping crawler crane

Manitowoc has introduced its largest Grove Hydraulic Crawler (GHC) crane, the new GHC200.

Featuring a 200 USt (160t) capacity and a 185 ft (56.4m) main boom, the new telescoping crawler crane delivers heavy-duty lifting power in applications that require high capacity at various radii in tough job site conditions.

“As jobs get more challenging, higher load charts are needed to accomplish them. We are excited to bring the GHC200 to the market because it will increase the ability of companies to compete for and win jobs that require higher lifting capacities,” says JJ Grace, Manitowoc’s product manager for GHC cranes. “It is an ideal crane for general construction and renewable energy, for example, because of its strength and increased pick-and-carry capabilities.”

The GHC200 offers new features to the range such as an additional 90% pinning location on the boom sections for increased capacity and versatility when setting up the crane.

When configured with the 71.5ft (21.8m) manual or hydraulic swingaway extension, it reaches a maximum tip height of 265.7ft (81.0m).

Featuring out of level load charts, the GHC200 offers the ability to pick-and-carry at 100% of its load chart on inclinations of up to 4°, and it can swing loads a full 360°.

The main and auxiliary hoists include drum rotation and third wrap indicators, with 26mm wire rope, providing a maximum permissible single-line pull of 13.5t. The GHC200 can be transported to a job site in six to seven loads and offers quick self-assembly.

Operators will appreciate in-cab amenities, including a large air suspension heated seat, a climate control system for added comfort, and cameras providing hoist, rear and right-side views. A 20-degree tilting cab provides high visibility and increased operator ergonomics when working at high angles with an extended boom.