Sennebogen to present upgraded material handler at Bauma

At Bauma, the upgraded 850 G hybrid material handler will be one of 10 machines on display at Sennebogen’s booth in the outdoor area (FM.712).

With a reach between 17m and 21m, the 850 G hybrid can be used in a wide range of applications, including for demanding steel scrap handling and port handling. Its modular design enable the machine to be configured according to customer requirements, including with undercarriage variants from stationary to mobile.

As part of a rightsizing, the new material handler now has a 231kW Stage V diesel engine which runs at a standard speed of 1725rpm. This not only reduces fuel consumption, but also the machine’s noise emissions in the long term. In addition, special eco settings and the option of fuelling the machine with HVO enable sustainable operation. Moreover, large-dimensioned hydraulic valves and lines enable optimal efficiency levels and provide relief for the pump system.

The major benefits in energy saving and efficiency come from the Green Hybrid recuperation system which has been integrated for the first time in a machine of this size. The energy recovery system consists of a gas pressure accumulator installed in the rear of the machine and a third hydraulic cylinder on the boom. Similar to a tensioned spring, this system stores the energy generated when the boom is lowered in the nitrogen accumulator and releases it back into the lifting cylinders during the next lifting operation. This saves around 30% fuel which equates to around 22 tons of CO 2 per year. At the same time, the machine’s output is increased by 80kW to a total system output of 311kW.

The standard cab elevation has been significantly stabilized by the centrally articulated cab lift cylinder and increased to 2.80m so that a comfortable viewing height of 6.10m is achieved with an optional height of 6.80m. The Maxcab features a completely revised interior design with a focus on ergonomics and comfort. The new automatic air conditioning system includes a total of 10 built-in air vents to ensure an optimally tempered working environment whatever the weather.

The heart of the new Maxcab is the 10-inch touch display which offers quick access to all important functions which can be assigned to buttons and switches with customization options. The driver is also supported by intelligent assistance systems that not only prepare the machine for (partially) automated operation in the future, but also ensure optimised performance and increased safety when handling the machine now.

The new Sencon control system increases the communication capability of the material handler, which is not only beneficial for the operator, but also for the machine owner or fleet operator. The connection with the Sennebogen telematics system Sentrack provides a large amount of data which allows the operator to derive analyses – for example on performance or machine condition.

In addition, concrete cost savings can be made by avoiding on-site customer service visits. Networking with the Sennebogen troubleshooter helps the operator to rectify errors independently. Customer service can connect to the machine and offer solutions remotely and software updates can also be installed remotely.