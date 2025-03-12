Clark debuts new Crossover series at LogiMAT

Clark presented the new Crossover series to the public for the first time at LogiMAT in Stuttgart. According to the industrial truck specialist, the Crossover models combine the advantages of environmentally friendly electric forklift trucks with the robustness of traditional diesel and LPG forklift trucks.

The two new crossover series L25-35XE, known as Raider, and S25-35XE, known as Renegade, with load capacities of 2.5 to 3.5 tonnes are mounted on the Clark chassis of IC engine-powered forklift trucks. This has the advantage that the crossover electric forklift trucks not only have the high ground clearance of IC trucks, but also the correspondingly larger and more robust tires and greater legroom for the operator. This equips the vehicles perfectly for outdoor use – especially on uneven terrain or bumps.

The crossover trucks also achieve comparable values to combustion engines in terms of driving speed, working aisle width, turning radius and climbing ability.

Thanks to water-protected components, such as the IP54 protection (dust and splash-proof) of the drive and hydraulic motor, they can be used in damp working environments or outdoors in bad weather without any problems.

The powerful emission-free lithium-ion batteries based on lithium iron phosphate technology (Li-FePO4) also ensure a powerful drive with long operating times and short charging times. Different battery capacities and chargers are available depending on the power requirement, including an onboard charger integrated into the vehicle. This enables fast and flexible recharging anytime and anywhere – indoors or outdoors.

The Raider series (L25-35XE) opens the door to the crossover segment. It offers operators an environmentally friendly and solid alternative to forklift trucks with combustion engines. The vehicles are characterised by excellent all-round visibility, predictable handling and an ergonomic driver’s seat with generous foot space.

The electric drive ensures powerful acceleration thanks to immediately available maximum torque and optimum power delivery. The robust Raider reaches a maximum driving speed of 19km/h.

Thanks to the all-round view of the load and the surroundings, safe operation is guaranteed. The intelligent arrangement of the controls reduces the physical strain on the driver and enables easy operation without unnecessary arm and shoulder movements. The fully suspended comfortable seat absorbs shocks and vibrations on uneven ground. The ramp function prevents unintentional acceleration or rolling backwards on ramps and inclines.

The Raider series is equipped with a modern 4.3-inch LCD colour display that provides information on all important driving parameters. Three riding modes are available to adapt the riding characteristics to the application: H (High), S (Standard) and E (Eco). For additional safety, the L25-35XE series is equipped with the Operator Presence System (OPS). The OPS automatically switches off the hydraulic and drive functions when the operator leaves the driver’s seat. The truck can only be moved when the operator is seated and in control of the vehicle.

To adapt the Raider to different applications, Clark offers, for example, different driver’s seats, blue LED warning lights as a visual reversing warning, additional hydraulic functions for attachments, fork positioners with sideshift function.

The Clark Renegade (S25-35XE) is designed for operators who want the benefits of the Clark S-Series. Built on the proven chassis of the S-Series IC engine-powered forklifts, the models, like the S-Series Electric, have an improved range of safety features, customisable options and maximum comfort.

According to Clark, the Renegade combines Li-ion technology with a robust, ergonomically optimised vehicle frame and tried-and-tested lift masts from our own production with 6-roller fork carriage. Its emission-free and low-noise operation makes the Renegade the ideal choice for applications in mixed areas where the focus is on quiet work processes. The vehicle achieves a sound pressure level at the driver’s ear of less than 65 dB(A).

Thanks to its versatile safety functions and extensive options, the S25-35XE can be flexibly adapted to the individual requirements of a wide range of industries and applications. The complete ramp stop ensures safe use on ramps, for example if the vehicle is frequently used for truck loading. The roll-back protection activates the automatic parking brake and thus prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards.

The ergonomic driver’s workplace offers maximum comfort. The slim steering column offers the operator generous legroom, while the optimally positioned step ensures safe and comfortable entry and exit. The hydraulic levers, ergonomically mounted next to the driver’s seat with integrated direction change, enable intuitive and effortless control. The operator enjoys excellent all-round visibility. All these features reduce additional stress factors for the driver and allow safe and efficient work.

The Renegade’s smart display provides all important driving parameters at a glance. Among other things, it shows the battery status, error codes and operating hours in a clearly structured manner. The information is available in various languages. The driving characteristics, such as acceleration and braking behaviour, can be individually adapted to the operator’s requirements via the 5-inch colour display. When using a reversing camera, the image is transmitted directly to the colour display meaning the driver always has an overview of the route and surroundings, even when reversing. The optional load weight display is also shown to the driver via the Smart Display, increasing safety during load handling.

The extensive optional equipment of the Renegade series includes different cabs such as rain protection (steel roof), weather protection (steel roof and windshield), partial (steel roof, front and rear windshield) and full cabs, mini levers integrated in the armrest with direction change or mechanical levers, blue LED warning lights as a visual reversing warning, reversing camera, load weight display, Clark VMS system, USB charging port for charging mobile devices, attachments and additional safety options.

“We are delighted to launch the Raider and Renegade crossover electric forklift ranges, which not only significantly increase efficiency, but also ensure environmentally friendly and sustainable material handling,” explains Thomas Bach, director R&D at Clark Europe. “The Raider and Renegade crossover electric forklift trucks are the perfect solution for companies that want to remain competitive in an ever-changing logistics world.”