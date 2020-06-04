CASE Construction Equipment sees Covid-19 recovery begin as 125 units delivered to one customer

CASE Construction Equipment, has recorded one of its largest deliveries for 2020 with an order for 125 units from the Angolan Ministry of Transport. Amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic, the construction sector has begun to see an uptick in activity as governments of countries with a downward trend in contagion enter into their respective next phases, reinstating select construction activities.

This has been reflected within CNH Industrial NV’s construction equipment business with recent deliveries to customers in Australia, China, Russia and Southeast Asia.

The latest signs of encouragement come from Africa, with this substantial delivery in Angola. The result of a tender won by Redondo y García SA, a key CASE partner in the country, the order consists of a mix of backhoe loaders, crawler excavators, dozers and graders.

Aftermarket services tied to this delivery are being supported by local CASE dealer Ivecar SA. Despite the logistical slowdown related to Covid-19, the delivery has been successfully concluded.

Throughout the pandemic crisis, CNH Industrial has continued to support its global dealer network and to maintain aftermarket services. Today, the majority of CNH Industrial’s 67 global plants have reopened.

To ensure the health and safety of its employees, the Company has established a global Covid-19 Safety Protocol throughout its plants and logistics centres, which encompasses 48 different measures and is in compliance with local regulations in all countries in which it operates.