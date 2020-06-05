MRS Electronic’s new CC16WP connected controller delivers faster computing cycle times

Industrial Vehicle Technology International
The CC16WP is the latest and best CAN I/O generation connected controller from MRS Electronic. The core piece, the 32-bit processor, provides industrial vehicle designers with more processing power and thus faster computing cycle times.

Vehicle designers also benefit from more powerful gateway functionality and complex programming options. Due to the enormously high flexibility of the multifunction inputs, the new CAN I/O is ideally equipped for a wide variety of cross-sector applications, and the high protection class IP6K6 can still be achieved.

Designers can use the CAN controller as an I/O module in a CAN network as well as a stand-alone and intelligent PLC. With MRS Electronic’s software tool MRS Applics Studio it is possible to program the functions quickly and easily.

Controllers are digital electronic systems that in the simplest case work with four components (inputs, outputs, operating systems and interfaces). These four components can be used to control machines or systems, as the name implies. Programmable memory allows user-oriented control statements to be stored and executed via the inputs and outputs. Connected controllers by MRS Electronic are used to expand existing CAN controllers, but, as mentioned, can also be used as independent PLC controllers.

MRS Electronic GmbH & Co. KG has been developing and producing intelligent electronic products for the automotive industry for over 20 years. With its sister companies in the USA, Croatia, Ukraine, Russia and more than eight sales partners, it is active worldwide.

The MRS product portfolio consists of compact and intelligent controllers, motor controllers, gateways, electromechanical relays and HMI systems. The products and services are used in the automotive, agricultural engineering, commercial vehicles, construction machinery, special vehicles and automation industries.

