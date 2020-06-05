Warner Electric’s new brake friction material eliminates fluctuations in quality and performance

Warner Electric has released its new W134 brake friction material – the result of five years of independent development. Designed to provide consistent and reliable braking performance in heavy-duty powertrain applications.

To deliver the solution, Warner Electric, has utilised its expert chemists to formulate W134 entirely in-house. From the first principle, it has been designed to deliver static and dynamic braking functions with high torque stability. Furthermore, it offers consistent performance across varying rotational speeds and a wide range of environmental conditions.

The material is non-sticking with a high friction coefficient, making it well suited to outdoor applications. This does not translate to increased brake wear though, with W134 optimised for high energy braking and heavy stops due to its consistent material properties. Therefore, W134 is a perfect complement to Warner’s extensive range of high-performance brakes.

The benefits of a consistent brake friction material formula available in-house from a brake OEM are many. Total control of the formulation process ensures material quality, with Warner Electric tracking every stage of production to ensure this. A large manufacturing capability, strong supply networks and engineering teams enable shortened lead times and responsive after-sales support. These ensure uptime is promoted and brake maintenance is shortened and simplified.