BAUMA: Manitowoc unveils latest Grove crane

To strengthen its four-axle all-terrain crane line-up, Manitowoc has unveiled its new Grove GMK4070L at Bauma. The 70t GMK4070L boasts the strongest load charts and the longest boom in its class at 60m. At its full 60m, the crane lifts an impressive 4.4t, while at 49m owners can pick loads of up to 8.3 t. When working at its maximum radius of 46m, the GMK4070L will lift 1t.



Up to 78m of maximum tip height is available when the 60 m main boom is paired with its 15m swingaway jib option. These are capabilities more commonly associated with 100 t cranes and allow the new model to take on jobs that would typically require larger cranes.



“The Grove GMK4070L offers improved engineering design and adopts several latest technologies to deliver a new level of performance, operation, serviceability, and fuel efficiency,” said Andreas Cremer, vice president of product management for mobile cranes at Manitowoc. “It’s a crane that will be a true game changer, surprising many customers with just how much more a 70t all-terrain crane can achieve.”



One for the road



Offering unmatched versatility, the GMK4070L gives owners a host of options for travel. At a configuration of 16.5 t per axle, the crane can carry an impressive 17.8 t of counterweight, just shy of its full 19 t complement. In situations requiring 12 t per axle, it carries up to 13.3 t, while for 10 t per axle configurations it can travel with 5.3 t of counterweight.



A Telma retarder packaged in the carrier design reduces the risk of overheating and overall wear and tear on the conventional service brake system. The frictionless, maintenance-free Telma braking system remains effective even after the engine is switched off, or when the gearbox is in neutral, ensuring full braking power is available, regardless of the crane’s speed.



Operators travel inside the new high-visibility carrier cab, which offers the best levels of protection in line with European ECE R29-3 regulations, ensuring exceptional security in frontal impact, roof, and rear wall strength. Power for both the carrier and the superstructure comes from a single 320 kW (430 HP) Mercedes Benz OM470LA 6-cylinder diesel engine. Compliant with Euromot 5/Tier 4 Final requirements, this clean, efficient engine is approved for use with HVO Diesel, for customers looking to further reduce their CO 2 emissions or meet tight environmental jobsite requirements. As with most new Grove mobile cranes, the engine’s ECO mode can be used in conjunction with the transmission’s Fuel Saver mode, for unbeatable fuel efficiency.



Technology and automation to the fore



The GMK4070L is one of the first Manitowoc cranes to offer the exciting new Grove CONNECT™ digital platform that provides owners with real-time access to fleet data. Through Grove CONNECT™, fleet managers can get instant insights into the crane’s performance with just a couple of taps on a screen. Service technicians are supported with remote, optimized troubleshooting, reducing the frequency of onsite trips and strengthening preventative maintenance programs.



The optional MAXbase feature helps users reduce setup time at the jobsite and give them a wider choice of outrigger positions. With this option, the crane becomes an ideal choice for confined spaces or projects where obstacles are preventing setup in the preferred location. The productivity-enhancing MAXbase allows the crane’s four double hydraulically telescoping outriggers to be easily extended to a range of symmetric and asymmetric positions. This maximises flexibility and enables lifting work to continue in less-than-ideal environments.

