BBAUMA: JDPS showcases diversified range of powertrain solutions

John Deere Power Systems is showcasing its latest innovations in powertrain solutions at this week’s Bauma Munich.
Attendees who visit the JDPS booth will get to see the John Deere next generation engine line-up, the company’s renewable fuels strategy, diesel-electric drivetrain and battery advancements, as well as Connected Support, a remote monitoring and diagnostics solution for OEM equipment powered by John Deere.
“John Deere Power Systems is committed to delivering future-forward powertrain solutions that will give our customers a competitive edge in the off-highway market as they navigate the changing industry landscape when it comes to emission regulations, fuel economy, and productivity,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president of John Deere Power Systems. “We are excited to be at Bauma and look forward to providing an inside look at the future of our engine and drivetrain technology.
Battery and diesel-electric
John Deere sees demand growing for batteries as a sole or hybrid propulsion system for off-highway vehicles. The company is investing significant resources in advanced battery technologies for off-highway vehicles as it works toward a future with low-and near-zero-carbon solutions. To help with integrating vehicle and powertrain designs around battery packs, John Deere has acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, a battery technology provider based in Austria that develops high-durability electric battery modules and packs as well as a charging infrastructure platform called Chimero.
John Deere recently announced that it is making an immediate investment in two additional locations to increase the production capacity expansion of Kreisel, beginning with the opening of a new facility at the John Deere Saran factory —the primary manufacturing location for John Deere engines in the European Union. In parallel with this project, John Deere will also invest in battery assembly in the United States to support the growth of its customers and products.
This significant capital investment commitment will bring an increase of over 2 GWh to Kreisel battery production capacity between the two new facilities.The strategic relationship between John Deere and Kreisel will also serve as the cornerstone for electrifying products in the John Deere portfolio and will position JDPS as the preferred expert for OEMs looking to electrify their heavy-duty equipment.
The Kreisel Battery Pack 63 (KBP63), a modular battery solution that utilises Kreisel’s patented immersion cooling technology for exceptional reliability, performance, and safety, is on display at the show.
Renewable fuels
With growing interest in sustainable energy, renewable fuels are becoming more widely adopted and readily available. Ethanol and other renewable fuels are showing promising potential when it comes to serving as sustainable low-carbon alternatives to diesel fuel. Within the variety of available renewable fuels, John Deere considers biodiesel blends, renewable diesel, and ethanol to be leading diesel alternatives that can integrate into heavy-duty equipment.John Deere is committed to bringing the most advanced, affordable, and effective renewable fuel solutions to end users.
With world-class engineering expertise, John Deere is simplifying the integration of renewable fuels with combustion engines to deliver more value and productivity. To support its goal of providing differentiated powertrain solutions, John Deere made an equity investment in ClearFlame Engine Technologies, a Chicago-based start-up dedicated to the development of clean engine technology. John Deere has also ensured that today’s engines have compatibility with renewable diesel fuel like hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), which is a biofuel made by the hydrocracking or hydrogenation of vegetable oil. Renewable diesel offers a sustainable replacement comparable to diesel fuel.
Next generation engines
Leveraging its best technologies in new ways to meet both market and customer demands, JDPS is delivering new levels of reliability, durability, flexibility, and serviceability for a wide array of heavy-duty applications with its Next Generation Engines.
These next generation engines are designed for easy integration and simple maintenance so that operators can stay on the job longer. They also provide operators with lower operating costs and meet U.S. EPA Final Tier 4 and Stage V emissions regulations. The Next Generation Engine line-up includes the JD4, JD14, and JD18. With this extended power range, users can put John Deere power and performance into their entire line of equipment, from 36 –677 kW (48 –908 hp). The JD14 and JD18 are on display at Bauma.