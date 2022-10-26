BBAUMA: JDPS showcases diversified range of powertrain solutions

John Deere Power Systems is showcasing its latest innovations in powertrain solutions at this week’s Bauma Munich.

Attendees who visit the JDPS booth will get to see the John Deere next generation engine line-up, the company’s renewable fuels strategy, diesel-electric drivetrain and battery advancements, as well as Connected Support, a remote monitoring and diagnostics solution for OEM equipment powered by John Deere.

“John Deere Power Systems is committed to delivering future-forward powertrain solutions that will give our customers a competitive edge in the off-highway market as they navigate the changing industry landscape when it comes to emission regulations, fuel economy, and productivity,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president of John Deere Power Systems. “We are excited to be at Bauma and look forward to providing an inside look at the future of our engine and drivetrain technology.

Battery and diesel-electric

John Deere sees demand growing for batteries as a sole or hybrid propulsion system for off-highway vehicles. The company is investing significant resources in advanced battery technologies for off-highway vehicles as it works toward a future with low-and near-zero-carbon solutions. To help with integrating vehicle and powertrain designs around battery packs, John Deere has acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, a battery technology provider based in Austria that develops high-durability electric battery modules and packs as well as a charging infrastructure platform called Chimero.



John Deere recently announced that it is making an immediate investment in two additional locations to increase the production capacity expansion of Kreisel, beginning with the opening of a new facility at the John Deere Saran factory —the primary manufacturing location for John Deere engines in the European Union. In parallel with this project, John Deere will also invest in battery assembly in the United States to support the growth of its customers and products.