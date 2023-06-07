AUSA increases European presence with new importer

AUSA, manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, has announced a new agreement to continue its international growth.

Since last May, PJ Condellis SA turned into the exclusive importer of dumpers, rough- terrain forklifts and telescopic handlers in Greece. With this new agreement, AUSA’s product range will now be available at four points of sale in the country’s main regions: Athens, Thessaloniki, Larisa, and Patras.

“Having PJ Condellis SA as our new partner ensures we can offer our product ranges throughout Greece,” said Manuel Urbaneja, area manager at AUSA. “We needed to take a major leap forward in the country and partner with a leading importer in the construction, agriculture and industrial sectors. We want to be the leading brand in dumpers and rough-terrain forklifts in Greece, and we are convinced that PJ Condellis SA is the ideal partner to increase our market share and achieve this goal.”

“With our experience in selling heavy-duty construction, agricultural and industrial equipment, covering the majority of core market needs in Greece, we realised that products such as AUSA’s were missing from our portfolio,” commented Babis Mavridis, General Manager of PJ Condellis SA. He added, “we are convinced that representing AUSA’s whole range rounds off our offer, and we will now be able to penetrate a very special, challenging yet interesting part of the Greek market. Better than ever.”