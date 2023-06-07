DSD projects seven-fold growth in off-highway business

Drive System Design (DSD), a global specialist in the engineering and development of electrified propulsion and actuation systems, is projecting a significant increase in its off-highway work this year, from 5% in 2021 to 35%.

This growth is in line with DSD’s strategic priority to heighten its commitment to meeting the needs of the off-highway sector. In the third quarter of 2022 in Europe, the economic sectors responsible for most greenhouse gas emissions were manufacturing (23 %), electricity, gas supply (21 %), households and agriculture (both 14 %), followed by transportation and storage (13 %).

In-line with its expansion into the off-highway sector, DSD is making its debut at iVT Expo. iVT is a global showcase of the components, services and technologies that go into making the next generation of industrial vehicles and improving the associated development, manufacturing and testing processes. .

At the Expo, held in Cologne, Germany (28 – 29 June), Elena Belenguer, Engineer at DSD will take to the stage to deliver a technical presentation discussing how cross platform strategies can improve efficiency when moving towards electrification for off-highway vehicles. The talk will give insight into existing electrification challenges within industry, in addition to DSD’s approach to de-risking, reducing cost and development time in electrified powertrain design. In addition, DSD experts will also be on stand 2056, to discuss the application of its propulsion and actuation expertise in the off-highway space.

Lee Sykes, commercial director at DSD, commented: “With the global off-highway electric vehicle market set to grow at a 14.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, DSD is proud to leverage its core strength in complex electrification engineering to serve the off-highway sector. With our unique combination of toolsets and expertise, we are committed to being at the forefront of addressing the sustainability challenge in the industry and enabling our customers to realise the benefits of embracing electrification.

“We are excited to make our debut at iVT Expo and showcase our expertise in heavy duty transmission design, motor and power electronics development as well as the critical control systems that bring these to life, enabling us to provide electrified solutions to this sector.”