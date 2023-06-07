Bobcat reveals three new loader concepts at Demo Days

This year’s Bobcat Demo Days event is playing host to customers, dealers and the press from all over Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), who have come to see the latest that Bobcat has to offer.

This includes the first look at Bobcat’s S7X, the world’s first all-electric skid-steer loader, one of three new loader concepts being shown at the event. Visitors can also experience exciting new technology developments, including the exciting MaxControl system with the new Kishi physical remote.

Blending established products with new developments, Demo Days 2023 provides an industry unique opportunity to try out the full range of Bobcat wheeled and tracked loaders, mini-excavators, telehandlers, light compaction products and attachments in working conditions. Bobcat is also showing how the recently acquired Doosan Industrial Vehicle forklifts and Doosan Portable Power products will look in signature Bobcat white and orange branding.

At the smaller end of the range, the company is displaying a new concept machine – the L40 – in the 2-3 tonne category. The L40 weighs less than 2.5 tonne and is designed as a powerful load and carry, application-focused machine. Whilst it is simple, robust, and easy to operate, the L40 is designed for heavy duty applications such as road maintenance and construction.

Bobcat is also showing the L35, a new small articulated loader (SAL) concept machine, which is an extension of the existing SAL portfolio to cover the market segment for high performance machines which are easy to transport on a trailer. The machine weight is again below 2.5 tonne, which allows easy transportation and a high lift capacity. The engine power on the L35 is 57 HP, which allows for higher travel speeds and pushing power. The L35 is designed to be a tool carrier machine with high hydraulic power available for demanding attachments such as snow blowers, sweepers or angle brooms and it is equipped with a telescopic boom as standard to ensure a higher working range.

Like the T7X, the world’s first all-electric compact track loader unveiled last year, the S7X prototype is all electric, as it is powered by a 60.5-kWh, lithium-ion battery, features electric drive motors and utilizes ball screw actuators for lift and tilt functions.

Together, the battery and electrical powertrain generate incredible performance characteristics, with instantaneous torque that is as much as three times greater than traditional loaders. The powerful loader balances sustainability and performance with zero emissions and is equipped to outperform its diesel-powered equivalent.

This all-electric skid-steer loader offers operators a smooth and comfortable experience with minimal vibration and nearly silent operation.