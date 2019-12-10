ConExpo gearing up to engage employees of tomorrow

With ConExpo 2020 on the horizon the Association of Equipment Manufacturer’s (AEM) has announced its Workforce Solutions Area with the purpose of connecting with employees of the future.

The Workforce Solutions Area invites theConExpo-Con/Agg show attendees and exhibitors – along with association members, job seekers and local students – to experience a trade right on the show floor. In addition, participants will learn about the industry and take away best practice ideas from what will be an interactive workforce pavilion.

“It’s critical for the equipment manufacturing industry and the construction market it serves to do what it takes to engage the workforce of tomorrow to consider embarking on a career in the skilled trades,” said AEM director of workforce development, Julie Davis. “Our Workforce Solutions Area will provide a uniquely valuable opportunity to learn how to make a memorable connection with young people by tapping into kinesthetic learning methods that excite a hands-on workforce.”

AEM is looking for interested ConExpo-Con/Agg exhibitors to participate in a Passport Program designed to help them refine their workforce development techniques while simultaneously increasing brand awareness and promoting the skilled trades.

“AEM andConExpo-Con/Agg is excited to announce the Workforce Solutions Area, a new and innovative workforce development ideas area to this year’s event,” said Davis. “We know workforce moves you forward. Come explore, connect and bring new ideas home.”

To learn more, visit https://www.aem.org/news/engage-the-employees-of-tomorrow-at-conexpoconaggs-workforce-solutions-area/