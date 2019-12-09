Cat launches next-gen mini hydraulic excavator

The new Cat 306 CR mini hydraulic excavator marks Caterpillar’s entry in the 6-tonne class offering. Designed with an improved customer experience in mind, the 306 CR mini excavator is built to exceed customer expectations with strong performance, enhanced operator experience and simplified maintenance with extended service intervals. With standard exclusive features like Stick Steer and a new LCD monitor, it provides a great value for customers and boasts industry leading performance.

The new mini excavator features heavy-duty main structures, a fuel-efficient engine, load-sensing hydraulics, spacious cab and exclusive Cat Stick Steer system. It shares a similar controls layout and common components with the full line of Cat Next Generation mini excavators to simplify training, offer quick adaptation for operation and lower owning/operating costs.

With its long stick option, the 306 CR delivers a maximum dig depth of 4 110mm (162in) and 7,175 kg (15,821lb) maximum operating weight when equipped with the sealed and pressurised cab. A canopy alternative to the pressurised cab will be available for customers in 2020. Built with a swing boom, this Next Generation mini excavator’s compact radius design provides a low, 1,475mm (58in), tail swing with counterweight for working close to obstructions.

Elevating performance standards

Offering big performance features in a mini excavator, the new Cat 306 CR delivers class-leading lift performance of up to 3,555 kg (7,839lb) at a 3m (9.8ft) radius. Enhanced uphill swing torque and increased cycle times provide greater productivity and efficiency.

The machine’s fuel-saving, load-sensing hydraulic system with an electronically controlled variable-displacement piston pump generates 151L/min (40 gal/min) hydraulic oil flow. It offers the hydraulic capacity for increased travel performance and higher digging forces than competitive units.

High flow rate of 90L/min (24gal/min) to the auxiliary circuit enables operation of even the most demanding hydromechanical attachments. Complete with quick-disconnect lines, the standard auxiliary hydraulic system provides one-way, two-way and continuous flow.

The Cat C2.4 turbo diesel engine rated at 41.7kW (55.9 net hp) powers the new 306 CR mini excavator and meets EU Stage V emission standards. It features a power-dense design and delivers consistent performance through a wide speed range. Automatic engine idle and shutdown features help to save on fuel consumption.

Operating efficiency

The design of the new 306 emphasises operator comfort, convenience and safety. Its sealed and pressurised cabin lowers in-cab operating noise levels to 72 dB(A) and is heated and air-conditioned to elevate operator comfort regardless of outside temperatures. The cab’s roll over protective structure (ROPS), tip over protective structure (TOPS) and top guard combine to promote a safe working environment for the operator.

Offering the ability to set personal operating preferences, new LCD monitor provides easy-to-read machine information, jog-dial for simple navigation and standard Bluetooth capability. The colour monitor gives the operator critical operating details such as fuel, coolant temperature, hour meter, performance and machine adjustments, and maintenance and machine monitoring.

With the touch of a button, the operator can switch from conventional lever/foot-pedal steering controls to the standard Cat exclusive Stick Steer system. Stick Steer provides improved operator control with less effort to advance operating simplicity and comfort. For convenience, the intuitive pattern changer allows operators to select their preferred joystick movement for controlling the 306 CR mini excavator.

Straight blade, angled blade and extra tool carrier (XTC) configurations further expand the flexibility of the 306 CR mini excavator. Featuring ample travel, above and below grade operation and float function, the machine’s blade efficiently handles loose material in backfilling and grading applications. Delivering the extra precision required when digging around utilities, front shovel operation can be accomplished with both pin-on and coupler-mounted buckets.

Enhanced service, lower costs

The new 6-tonne class 306 CR next generation mini hydraulic excavator shares common components with models in the Cat mini excavator line to lower repair cost, decrease service time and reduce repair parts inventory. Major machine structures – upper and lower frames, track frames, boom and sick – are modelled after its larger Cat excavator counterparts for long-term durability. Recessed to protect from damage in the field, robust flat side panels offer long service life and quick, easy replacement to lower owning and operating costs.

Ground-level access to maintenance checkpoints offers convenient access, while enhancing worker safety. Industry-leading grease intervals help to shorten the daily service routine, so this mini excavator gets to work faster. Extended filter service life means the 306 CR mini excavator spends less time in the service shop for routine maintenance