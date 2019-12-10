Hillhead embraces digital challenge

The organisers of Hillhead 2020 have confirmed an ambitious site-development programme for next summer’s event, which will see hard-wired fibre-optic broadband installed strategically across the showground.

The new solution will deliver three times the bandwidth provided at the 2018 event, increasing capacity from 300mb to more than a gigabit.

‘The application of digital tools in quarrying and construction is becoming increasingly prevalent,’ said event director Richard Bradbury. ‘It’s important that Hillhead keeps ahead of the curve, enabling our exhibitors to showcase the latest technology available to the industry.’

‘This investment will allow exhibitors to book more powerful Internet packages at a lower cost than before. Free Wi-Fi hotspots will also be available around the site for visitors to download their e-mails and go online.’

Hillhead 2020 takes place from 23–25 June at Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton. Visitor registration is already open, so put the dates in your diary and pre-register for free today at: www.hillhead.com