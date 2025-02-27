VIDEO: Hyundai’s new fuel-cell wheeled excavator

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment has secured a place in the top three nominees for Bauma 2025’s Innovation Awards in the Climate Protection category.

The company’s HW155H hydrogen-powered wheeled excavator concept has been recognised by judges for its potential to reduce engine exhaust emissions and deliver a carbon reduction on construction sites.

At the centre of HD Hyundai’s Future Builder stand, the hydrogen concept will be just one of the machines and operating solutions that HD Hyundai will present. Hyundai has been exploring a range of zero-emission options for construction and industrial machinery.

HD Hyundai will demonstrate a range of energy storage and refuelling solutions with on-board hydrogen fuel cells, jointly developed with Hyundai Motor Company. These will make the use of hydrogen an acceptable solution for infrastructure, civil engineering and building projects across the world. The low pressure, high-density, solid-state storage system will double the capacity of a conventional tank, at a considerably lower filling pressure, optimising space within the machine, reducing fill times and improving safety on site.

At Bauma, Hyundai will also be showing a mobile refuelling solution that demonstrates how the fuel – in this case hydrogen – is delivered to the machine without the machine having to leave the construction site for refuelling.