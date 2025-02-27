Nominations revealed for Bauma Innovation Awards

For the 14th time, Messe München, VDMA and construction industry associations HDB, ZDB and BBS will come together to present the Bauma Innovation Award.

Over 200 applications have been submitted across five categories: Climate Protection, Digitalisation, Mechanical Engineering, Building and Research.

The jury evaluates the entries according to criteria that are crucial for the future of the industry. Key factors include the practical relevance of a solution and its economic potential. In addition, the judges consider the progress of digitalisation, environmental aspects, sustainability, resource efficiency, and the humanisation of the workplace.

On 18-19 February, trade visitors at the Bauma Media Dialogue in Munich also had the opportunity to cast their votes to be included in the overall evaluation.

The final 15 nominees have now been revealed with the likes of key OEMs Wirtgen Group, Hyundai and Liebherr in the running.

All nominees will be presented at the ICM in Munich on the evening of the opening of Bauma on 6 April, and the five innovations with the highest number of votes will receive the award.