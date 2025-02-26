CNH ranks in top 5% of S&P Global’s 2025 Sustainability Yearbook

CNH has once again ranked in the top 5% in S&P Global’s 2025 Sustainability Yearbook. This year’s S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment reviewed submissions from over 7,600 companies across 62 industries.

This latest result adds to CNH’s recent inclusion in S&P Global’s Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices (DJSI World and DJSI North America). The company ranked second in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry category, scoring 79/100.

“We’re delighted to see our efforts continue to receive recognition from leading indices such as S&P Global. We are committed to putting people first at CNH – from our employees to our customers, dealers and all those in the communities where we – and our products – work. This drives our investment in technologies and solutions that deliver tangible and practical benefits for agriculture, construction and the world at large,” says Gerrit Marx, CEO at CNH.

These rankings confirm CNH’s continued progress in cutting carbon emissions, increasing renewable energy use in its operations and products, and expanding remanufacturing.

New features such as automation and sensor technologies on CNH’s flagship combine harvesters reduce grain loss and fuel consumption, prevent excessive soil compaction and distribute crop residue evenly to ensure a better crop for the following farming season.