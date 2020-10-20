EIMA will use Covid-clear ‘green corridors’ for international visitors

FederUnacoma, organisers of the EIMA International agricultural fair, have announced details of how they will enable international visitors to attend its main exhibition event, taking place 3-7 February 2020 in Bologna, even amidst Covid-19 restrictions.

The announcement follows confirmation of the normal performance of trade exhibitions contained in the Italian Prime Ministerial Decree issued yesterday afternoon (20 October 2020), which outlines how such events can continue by using existing ‘green corridors’ with certain countries, established 7 September.

Ahead of the event FederUnacoma will submit a list of businesspeople requesting to participate in the next EIMA International, for approval by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The authorisations for arrival in Italy will granted with a simplified procedure if the businesspeople comply with the pre-established health protocol, which involves submitting a specific form upon entry into the country and certifying the negative outcome of antigen and molecular tests carried out in the previous 72 hours.

The procedure unlocks the restrictions on foreign buyers that were introduced due to the Covid emergency. It is part of the restart strategy of the Italian trade exhibition system, launched by the Government with the ‘Pact for Export’. This identifies trade exhibitions with a strong international vocation as a decisive tool for resuming production and business activities.

Thanks to these green corridors, businesspeople from all over Europe, from the American and Asian continent, and from all those countries where transfer restrictions are in force may attend EIMA by waiving those restrictions based on specific trade exhibition event requirements.

At the moment, the benefits of these corridors are not applicable only in particular cases, which include countries in South America (Brazil, Colombia, Chile), in the Gulf area (Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman) and in the Balkan area (Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia).

In any case – stresses FederUnacoma – businesspeople from these countries will be able to take advantage of the EDP Digital Preview, which will take place rom 11-15 November 2020. This will allow exhibitors to showcase product ranges and to establish virtual rooms for business contacts directly with businesspeople from all over the world.