Enovation Controls launches new Murphy Powerview 700 display

Enovation Controls has announced the release of the PowerView 700, a 7in edge-to-edge glass display in the Murphy PowerView series of high-performance displays.

With an IP69K-rated enclosure, glove-friendly capacitive touch screen and an optically-bonded cover glass for superior sunlight visibility, the PV700 is the ultimate rugged display for tough environments.

The button-less modern design makes the PV700 a compact and durable addition to in-cab or exterior applications with the perfect amount of power to deliver increased productivity, efficiency and control. New for the PV700 is the ability to host four separate video inputs and view two live feeds simultaneously.

“We are excited to help our customers start integrating the new PV700 which enables operators to accomplish more with their equipment,” says Osas Imade, manager of sales and application engineering (EMEA), Enovation Controls. “Simple, ergonomic touch control is important to many of our customers, so we made sure that this display would work well with gloved hands.

We also designed it for great performance in a cab or outdoors with best-in-class sunlight visibility and weatherproofing with IP69K ingress protection. Although our 5-inch PV500 is our most compact display, the 7in PV700 provides enhanced visibility and control in a compact enclosure that allows OEMs enough room for other essential components.”

Powered by a 1.5GHz high-speed processor, the PV700 is optimised to boot-up quickly and can seamlessly run critical control applications, stunning graphics, smooth transitions and flicker-free video. Graphics are vivid on the PV700 with a 24-bit colour 800×480 LCD. The PV700 also comes equipped with 8GB of built-in flash memory so users don’t have to compromise on data logging, graphics, videos and more. Integrate the PV700 into your equipment is easy with two standard AMPSEAL 23-pin connections, a dedicated USB connector for programming and exporting data and an M-12 A-coded connector for Ethernet (optional).

The PV700 is not pre-loaded with application-ready software (unit includes bootloader only). To bring an application to life on the display, integrators will need to use the newest version of Enovation Controls’ powerful PowerVision Configuration Studio software (Version 4.0) which is available exclusively via SPARK Software Manager. The new version lets programmers can take full advantage of a built-in library for CAN messages, fast deployment, graphics-over-video overlay and many more included PowerVision applications. Users without in-house development ability can leverage Enovation Controls’ renowned configuration and application development expertise or Enovation Controls’ network of knowledgeable distribution partners to develop an effective control experience.