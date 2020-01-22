Caterpillar reveals ConExpo plans

Caterpillar has announced that it will launch nine new machines at ConExpo in Last Vegas this March. The new Cat vehicles will come in the dozer, excavator, articulated truck and backhoe loader families. The new vehicles will be among the 30 machines on display at Caterpillar’s 5574 m2 outdoor exhibit at stand #F4455.

Among the new machines will be the Cat D3 dozer – the successor to the Cat D5K2 will deliver greater visibility, and enhanced controls for easier, intuitive finish grading. Meanwhile powertrain advancements will improve fuel efficiency by up to 10% over previous models.

Another new machine, the new center-pivot 420XE backhoe loader will offer seat mounted controls for low-effort machine control to boost operator efficiency and reduce fatigue. Dual Mode operation will increase machine productivity, while electronic loader controls offer true parallel lift. A new IT quick coupler delivers quick change-out of a large portfolio of Cat attachments.

Inside the demo arena, the new 150 AWD motor grader will feature all-wheel drive that assists with traction and manoeuvring, allowing the machine to work in any environment. Eco mode will deliver up to 10% greater fuel efficiency without productivity loss, and owning and operating costs are reduced via new filters and longer service intervals. The new mastless 3D Cat Grade control system unleashes the potential of the moldboard to give it full range of motion. The GNSS receivers are bolted to the machine, which increases uptime and reduces costs associated with potential receiver, mast or machine damage when using the dual 3D GNSS system. The integrated 3D Cat Grade will initially be available on the 140, 150 and 160 joystick motor graders.

Also on display will the new 725 articulated truck, with new cab features including assisted hoist, Automatic Retarder Control and Advanced Automatic Traction Control, which improves operator experience and reduces operator actions. Performance improvements include up to 9% increased speed on grades, 8% improved acceleration and a 7% productivity increase.

Five hydraulic excavators to debut

Caterpillar will introduce five new wheeled, small, medium and large hydraulic excavator models at ConExpo. The new Cat M318 wheeled excavator improves operator efficiency by up to 45% with Cat Grade, E-Fence and Payload options and delivers up to 10% lower maintenance costs with longer service intervals. Meanwhile, the new 313 GC will deliver low owning and operating costs through a simple design that is easy to operate, maintain and own; and the new 315 will boast a 13% larger cab and improved performance with up to 10% more swing torque and up to 14% more drawbar pull.

Advanced engine technology and control system for the new 325 medium excavator on display will reduce fuel consumption by up to 25%, while a precise combination of lower engine speed and large hydraulic pump pressure and flow delivers more work per unit of fuel. Extended maintenance intervals means getting more work done with up to 20% lower maintenance costs.

The final machine in the new line up will be the 395 excavator – built to move tons of material quickly and efficiently. With 10% more swing torque and 10% more stick force than the model it replaces, operators will experience faster cycle times with bigger buckets for greater groundbreaking power and production. Cat Payload also comes standard so operators can validate production at the end of every shift. Plus two times more structural durability means longer service life, and extended service intervals lower maintenance costs by up to 20%.

New Cat technology and services

Show visitors will be the first to see Caterpillar’s latest remote control offering, an enhanced operating station with expanded capability to operate multiple pieces of equipment, equipped with the Command Vision System, from a single remote station. The Cat Command remote control system also offers a portable console, designed for line-of-sight use, which will also be showcased in the exhibit. Wireless connectivity enables machine operation from a safe location, whether nearby or far away. Cat Command remote control solutions also enable customers to increase productivity and maximize uptime.

Making its North American tradeshow debut from Cat paving products, will be Command for Compaction, which automates the compaction process to increase quality. Featuring an intuitive interface for simple operation, Command for Compaction eliminates skill gaps to deliver up to 60% better coverage with consistent and precise overlap, constant speed and correct pass count. The paving products group will also showcase the latest advancements for its eRoutes 3.0 asphalt delivery solution.

New Customer Value Agreements (CVA) offer three levels to customize agreements based on customer need and offer up to five years comprehensive coverage to lower owning and operating costs. Newly released Cat Remote Services deliver up to 50% less machine downtime through Remote Flash software updates and Remote Troubleshoot diagnostic testing. Launching at the show, Cat Abrasion Undercarriage boasts a new XL sealing system that doubles seal life in some applications and up to 50% more link life than heavy duty designs.

Significant safety, efficiency, accuracy and productivity gains are achieved through implementing new Cat technologies on machines. Also being showcased will be the recently introduced Cat Productivity – a web-based advanced productivity management tool that delivers payload, machine and site data from Cat Product Link, allowing contractors to compare performance against productivity targets, fix inefficiencies and maximize machine utilization to increase profits.