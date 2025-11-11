New machines from John Deere make their European debut at Agritechnica

At Agritechnica, John Deere is displaying several new vehicles at Agritechnica, including the European debut of its fully battery-electric E-Power tractor prototype, delivering 130hp (97kW) via up to five Kreisel battery packs. The new tractor represents a ground-up approach to electric agricultural machinery. “We went a different way in designing a completely new tractor which is only meant to be electric,” says Steven Roller, PR manager for John Deere.

Also making their European show debut is the F8 and F9 forage harvesters, featuring newly designed cabs and engines delivering up to 1,020hp. The Kemper 400Pro header features ComfortRide and Comfort-Protect systems with automated transport/harvest mode switching completed in 30 seconds. Another first is the unveiling of the 500R self-propelled sprayer for the European market.

Also on display are updates to the 9RX tractor range, which was launched last year. Comprising the 9RX 640, 710, 770 and 830 models, the range features a four-track design for a larger total footprint and increased pulling capacity, while reducing soil compaction. The tractors are also equipped with John Deere’s second-generation autonomy package, which uses 16 cameras for 360-degree visibility. The system can calculate working depth with greater precision over long distances. The John Deere autonomy strategy is built on an innovative multi-layered technology platform, starting with core technologies like AutoTrac, JDLink and G5 displays.

Supporting these machines, John Deere has developed integrated data systems designed around Europe’s key agricultural production requirements.

“We’ve designed our booth layout around the two most important production systems in Europe,” says Roller. “You’ll see all our machines lined up according to the small grains production system, following through each step. We will also highlight the importance of data flow, and show how operation centres can analyse it and use it for planning.”

This article first appeared in the October issue of iVT