AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: Highlights, Part Two – JCB, Bobcat, Siloking and more…

Tom Stone

A packed week continues in Hanover as JCB shows off its 6000 series (a Tractor of the Year Award winner), Bobcat unveils a limited-edition telehandler, Danfoss showcases new steering solutions, Ace Pump unveils its most advanced and robust pump solutions to date, Steyr begins an all-new tractor range and Siloking presents the largest self-propelled feed mixer of its type anywhere in the world.

