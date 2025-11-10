Tractor of the Year 2026 awards announced at Agritechnica

After a thorough selection and evaluation process involving the leading tractor manufacturers and a jury of 25 specialist journalists from across Europe, the 2026 awards for Tractor of the Year (TOTY) were announced on 9 November at Agritechnica.

The awards granted by the jury in the six competition categories saw the Claas Axion 9.450 Terra Trac win TOTY HighPower, the Fendt 516 Vario take TOTY MidPower, and the Valtra G125 CVT Active claim TOTY Utility. The New Holland T4.120 F Auto Command won TOTY Specialised, while the JCB Fastrac 6300 secured TOTY Sustainable and the Agxeed 2.055 W3 was awarded TOTY Bot.

“In agriculture, innovation is not an option: it is the path to continue feeding the world in a both intelligent and respectful manner. Tractor of the Year rewards those who make this vision a reality, every day. For BKT, supporting this award means believing in a bold vision of progress: shared, sustainable, and driven by people’s talent. Only by joining forces, knowledge, and tools can we build an agricultural future that truly meets global challenges,” says Lucia Salmaso, managing director, BKT Europe.

“Tractor of the Year is not just an award, but a true observatory on the evolution of farming technology. Each edition enables us to analyse how research and innovation are transforming tractors into increasingly advanced, intelligent, and connected machinery,” says Fabio Zammaretti, president, Tractor of the Year. “TOTY also provides us with privileged insights into technological trends, allowing us to understand how the sector is moving and, above all, bringing visibility to the manufacturers who are defining the future of agriculture.”

Image: BKT Tyres