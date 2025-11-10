AGRITECHNICA SPOTLIGHT: Krone’s expanded Big X forage harvester series

Krone has expanded its Big X forage harvester series with the new Big X 860, which complements the existing Big X 680 to 1180 models which deliver 687 to 1156hp through V8 and V12 engines.

The Big X 860 features a 843hp 6-cylinder in-line engine developed by Liebherr. The 18-litre diesel engine delivers peak torque of 4,000Nm at 1,300rpm, with oil change intervals extended to 1,000 engine hours or two years to reduce operating costs. The PowerSplit feature enables drivers to adjust performance between Eco-Power and X-Power modes, with automatic switching capability for optimal fuel efficiency.

The crop flow concept incorporates six pre-compression rollers, a large chopping drum, and OptiMaxx 305 corn conditioner for intensive grain and stalk conditioning. “When we talk about better quality of feed, we talk about higher density bales and shorter cuts,” says Daniel Büter, product marketing, Krone. “We have now set a new level in the market in terms of density and performance.”

Data management capabilities of the Big X include the DLG-approved NIR Control dual sensor for measuring plant nutrient levels, with real-time transmission via the Krone SmartConnect telemetry unit to SmartTelematics and farm management systems through agrirouter integration.

This article first appeared in the October issue of iVT