Carraro highlights new transmission solutions at Agritechnica

The Carraro Group has returned to Agritechnica to present a range of new technological solutions.

The new Carraro T135 EVOShift transmission is designed for Utility tractors up to 135hp and is extendable to 150hp with engine boost. In addition to the two working gears in Powershift and the electronically controlled reverser, it introduces six gears controlled by an electro-hydraulic system with semi-automatic or fully automatic management via TEQ2 control unit for a total of 36 + 18 gears. It includes Eco Speed (40 km/h at 1750 rpm), 12 speeds in main working conditions (4-12 km/h), rear linkage with a maximum capacity of 53kN.

According to Carraro, the eT75 transmission represents the ideal starting point for the first electric, ecological and sustainable tractor, with zero emissions. Carraro can provide a complete system, from the transmission to the vehicle skid to the power electronics and control.

Carraro’s axle 40.37 independent front unit (IFU) is an innovative solution with double wishbone front suspension designed for new generation agricultural tractors. This module can also be configured as an independent drive unit thanks to the integration with a compact transmission and a dedicated hydrostatic or electric motor.

The 40.44M CTIS axle for combine harvesters is an advanced solution equipped with a Central Tire Inflation System integrated into the wheel hub. This axle allows automatic adjustment of the tyre pressure according to the terrain allowing greater pressure on the road to reduce footprint and fuel consumption, lower pressure in the field to limit soil compaction.

In addition to the transmission systems, Carraro is also showcasing a selection of gears for off-highway applications.