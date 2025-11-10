AGRITECHNICA SPOTLIGHT: Merlo premieres Turbofarmer telehandlers

Agritechnica is witnessing the debut of the restyled medium-capacity Turbofarmer telehandler models from Merlo, with the TF42 and TF38 making their first public appearance. The updated versions, scheduled for market availability in the first half of 2026, represent a comprehensive redesign of this popular telehandler range.

The models feature a new fender design that enhances the machine’s visual appeal while improving functionality. Engineering improvements include a redesigned cab silent-block system for reduced vibration and noise, alongside improved cab access for enhanced operator convenience.

Performance advances centre on a new telescopic boom concept, specifically engineered to maximise operational performance across various applications. The boom redesign addresses the demanding requirements of agricultural operators who rely on these machines for diverse material handling tasks.

This article first appeared in the October issue of iVT