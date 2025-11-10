AGRITECHNICA SPOTLIGHT: New Holland’s smart harvesting duo

New Holland has been awarded two silver medals at the Agritechnica Innovation Awards for its Corn Header Automation and ForageCam technologies.

The Corn Header Automation system integrates advanced automation and artificial intelligence into combine corn headers. “We have several sensors in the corn header which measure how much straw is getting into the combine and the amount of corn we’re losing. We can then make adjustments to the header to ensure we have the best possible picking quality. If we are talking about 6- or 12-row corn headers with 8-10 kilometres per hour working speed, you don’t have the overview anymore. So this makes life way easier for the driver, increases the productivity and reduces the losses,” says Andreas Mennekes, business marketing manager, CNH Industrial.

ForageCam brings intelligent crop monitoring to forage harvesting through a spout-mounted camera that continuously analyses crop flow images to detect kernel fragments and assess processing efficacy. The system links to a Kernel Processing Score to measure processing quality and actively drives machine adjustments, automatically modifying processing parameters to achieve desired forage quality. “The real benefit is that I have always constant quality,” says Mennekes. “If I check it manually by hand and ship it for testing, I get the results five days later and my silo is finished so I can’t do anything anymore. The system is checking constantly.”

This article first appeared in the October issue of iVT