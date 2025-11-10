The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Agriculture

Claas partners with Carraro for new Nexos 2 CMatic

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read
ABOVE: The Nexos 2 CMatic tractor model

Designed by Carraro and developed as key feature of the new Nexos 2 CMatic tractor model in a joint program by Carraro Agritalia and Claas, the Carraro CVT transmission represents a new boost in CVT technology for compact and specialised tractors.

Designed for precision and agility, Carraro says it ensures smooth power delivery and optimal control in narrow-row and high-demand environments.

ABOVE: The Carraro CVT transmission

The Nexos 2 CMatic was officially presented during a dedicated media event on 8 November. Visitors at Agritechnica can explore the Nexos 2 CMatic at the Claas booth in Hall 13, while Carraro showcases its AG+ strategy – highlighting modular driveline platforms, electrification and engineering excellence at Hall 14/15 Booth A06.

Image: Carraro Group

