Danfoss Power Solutions launches new GH888 Hose at Agritechnica

At Agritechnica, Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its Aeroquip by Danfoss GH888 Main Pump Hose, a two-wire braided hydraulic hose designed for the main pump line on tractors.

GH888 Hose can be used in place of four-wire spiral hose in this application, offering greater flexibility, reduced weight, increased heat resistance, and lower total cost of ownership.

GH888 Hose features a novel composite inner tube with increased stability that enhances the hose’s robustness and boosts its pressure capability. This patent-pending design enables the hose to operate at pressures of up to 350 bar for size 12 (3/4-inch) and 300 bar for size 16 (1-inch).

Such pressure ratings have traditionally required four-wire spiral hose conforming to EN856 4SP or SAE 100 R12/R13. While effective, four-wire spiral hoses are inherently less flexible and heavier, which can pose challenges in design and installation.

With up to 24% improved force to bend compared to four-wire spiral hoses, GH888 Hose facilitates easier installation in cramped engine compartments, granting engineers greater freedom in system design and hose routing. This increased flexibility also translates to ergonomic benefits for assembly technicians, enhancing occupational safety and reducing physical strain during installation.

The up to 15% lower weight of GH888 Hose, compared to four-wire spiral hose, contributes to overall machine weight reduction goals, leading to improved fuel efficiency and minimised soil compaction.

“Our Aeroquip by Danfoss GH888 Hose strikes a perfect balance between pressure performance and flexibility. The hose’s ability to handle pressures typically requiring four-wire spiral hose, but with the flexibility and cost advantages of a two-wire design, makes it an ideal solution for agricultural tractors in a wide range of sizes. Small tractors, especially, will benefit from the greater flexibility GH888 provides,” says Salih Karayagiz, global product manager, rubber hydraulic hose and fittings, Danfoss Power Solutions.

Image: Danfoss Power Solutions