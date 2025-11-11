Claas highlights new developed Jaguar 1000 series at Agritechnica

Claas has developed the new Jaguar 1000 series specifically for the high-performance forage harvester segment.

Awarded a Silver Agritechnica Innovation Award, the OEM has created a completely new machine concept built on the DNA of the 900 series, consisting of four models – the Jaguar 1080, 1090, 1100, and 1200.

The new series features harmonised components and the widest chopping drum on the market at 910mm, at least 20% increased throughput compared to the Jaguar 990, and achieves up to 500t/h of fresh mass with engine outputs reaching 1,110hp. .

“The Jaguar 1000 series is based on more than 50 years of experience in the development and construction of forage harvesters. With a wide crop flow with the large kernel processor and new Pick Up and Orbis headers, we’re reaching a new level of performance and efficiency. We also make the work for the driver considerably easier and more comfortable with Cemos operator assistance, the quiet cab and features such as the optional joystick steering,” says Matthias Mumme, deputy head of corporate communications.

This article first appeared in the October issue of iVT